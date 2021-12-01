UNION COUNTY — Coming off a strong showing as a whole, Union County’s 1A football teams earned a plethora of all-league nominations in the 1A Special District 2 East and West divisions. The season was highlighted by three schools from Union Count and Enterprise from Wallowa County qualifying for the 1A state tournament.
The Powder Valley Badgers led the way in nominations after a 8-1 regular season that saw the team finish 5-1 in league play. The Badgers finished the season ranked No. 2 in the OSAA 1A rankings and earned District 2 East first-team nominations at 11 different positions.
Leading the way was senior quarterback Reece Dixon earning first-team honors under center. The Badgers received first-team nominations from senior running back Clay Martin, junior offensive lineman Logan Profitt, junior center Colt Cobb, senior wideout Kaden Krieger, junior defensive end Casey Vaughn, junior defensive lineman Cade Ling, senior linebacker Case Olson and junior defensive back Cole Martin. On special teams, Olson was named first-team kicker and freshman Tucker Martin earned first-team punt returner.
For Elgin, a 3-4 regular season and first-round playoff exit was highlighted by all-league honors at eight positions in the east division. Senior Blake Jenkins was the lone first-team honoree at the defensive end position. The Huskies saw six second-team nominations and two players earning honorable mention.
Elgin’s second-team nominations were junior running back Bruce Morehead, junior linebacker Joe Lathrop, sophomore linebacker Ty McLaughlin, Lathrop at punter and Morehead at punt return. Senior center Blake Jenkins and senior defensive lineman Reece McConnell both earned honorable mention.
In the 1A Special District 2 West division, Imbler tallied five first-team honorees, two second-team nominations and one honorable mention. The team went 4-4 in the regular season and earned a spot in the state playoff bracket.
First-team honorees for the Panthers were sophomore center Justin Frost, junior kicker Noah Insko, junior defensive lineman Payden Bowles, sophomore defensive end Jeremiah Martin and sophomore defensive back Dallin Rasmussen.
On the second team for Imber were senior running back Krager Muilenburg and sophomore linebacker Isaih Trujillo. Senior quarterback Carter Crooks earned honorable mention.
In the east division, Wallowa earned four second-team nominations and two honorable mentions. Second-team honorees were sophomore offensive lineman Ty Hunt-Prince, sophomore wide receiver Lucas Hulse, Hunt-Prince at defensive line and senior Jesse Duncan at linebacker. Junior quarterback Lute Ramsden and sophomore punter Jose Mendez both earned honorable mention.
The Union Bobcats saw one player earn first-team honors, one player be selected to the second team and four players take honorable mentions. Junior linebacker Zak Morton led the way with the team’s lone first-team honors. Sophomore Tee Ledbetter was named to the second team at wide receiver. Honorable mentions were senior running back Quin Morton, junior center Nick Baxter, junior defensive back Bo Ledbetter and Tee Ledbetter at punt returner.
Cove senior linebacker Bryce English earned honorable mention in the east division for the Leopards.
