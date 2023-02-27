BAKER CITY — Three local seniors have not seen the last of their high school football careers as they have been selected to take part in the Oregon East-West Shrine All-Star Football game.
Playing for the East squad, Powder Valley quarterback Cole Martin will join Union wide receiver Bo Ledbetter and La Grande lineman Myer Whitmore for the game scheduled for July 29 in Baker CITY. The trio will join a contingent of players representing Eastern Oregon schools to take on a team from the west.
The game marks the 79th year seniors from around the state have gathered to raise nearly $5 million in support of the Shriner Children’s Hospital in Portland. Throughout the years, over 4,000 players have received the nominations to take the field in support of hospitalized children.
Martin, Ledbetter and Whitmore will be looking to avenge a West win last year in overtime with a field goal. The matchup marked the first time in history the game was decided in overtime.
The local trio will be giving much more than just a one-day football game. Players arrive days earlier for practices and media day and in the past, prior to COVID, both teams visited the Portland hospital to spend a day with the children.
Additional local players may be selected as alternates at a further date. In addition, the east cheerleading squad has also yet to be announced.
