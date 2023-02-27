Whitmore LG.JPG

La Grande’s Myer Whitmore will join Powder Valley’s Cole Martin and Union’s Bo Ledbetter representing the east in the upcoming Shrine All-Star game.

 John Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

BAKER CITY — Three local seniors have not seen the last of their high school football careers as they have been selected to take part in the Oregon East-West Shrine All-Star Football game.

Playing for the East squad, Powder Valley quarterback Cole Martin will join Union wide receiver Bo Ledbetter and La Grande lineman Myer Whitmore for the game scheduled for July 29 in Baker CITY. The trio will join a contingent of players representing Eastern Oregon schools to take on a team from the west.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.