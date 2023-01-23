WILSONVILLE — After one year, it looks like the annual La Grande-Ontario football game looks like it will not count towards as a 4A Special District 5 contest starting in the fall of 2023.
The return of Ontario to the 4A ranks comes after the Oregon Schools Activities Association’s Football Ad Hoc Committee released recommendations following a Jan. 11 meeting. The committee is charged with advising the executive board on needed changes after the conclusion of a football season.
After a 1-6 overall finish, including a 0-2 league finish in the 2021 season, Ontario was allowed to step down to the 3A Special District 4. Ontario’s success this past season at the 3A level, including a 5-4 overall record, a 3-1 league record and an appearance in the first round of the 3A playoffs forces the move back to the 4A level.
Also included in the recommendations is The Dalles departing 4A Special District 5 to return to the 4A Special District 3. The Dalles forfeited the scheduled Oct. 28 game against La Grande this past fall and finished 1-7 for the year, including a winless league record.
The Ad Hoc is also advising Enterprise remain at the 1A 8-man level after a 6-4 overall finish and a 4-2 1A Special District 2-West mark last season.
The OSAA Football Ad Hoc Committee has scheduled a final meeting on Jan. 25 before forwarding its recommendations to the OSAA Executive Board for its Feb. 6 meeting.
