WILSONVILLE — There could be potential changes coming to OSAA football, especially as pertains to Class 1A’s division between 8-man and 6-man football, and teams playing down a classification.
The OSAA’s football ad hoc committee met on Jan. 11, discussing several items that largely pertain to the state’s smaller schools. One of the bigger items, which is talked about at nearly every meeting of the committee, was teams playing down a classification.
The committee saw correspondence from schools who are hoping to play down a classification in the coming year. The group is trying to come up with a set of criteria for schools playing down a classification, including plans for future improvement, youth/middle school program information, coaching experience, facilities and scheduling issues.
While teams are playing down a classification, the OSAA requires them to put together a plan to return to their original classification.
The committee has not come to a consensus on whether teams that are playing down a classification should be eligible for postseason play. In the 2022 fall season, five football teams played down a classification and played in the postseason, going 1-5:
Class 4A: Woodburn
Class 3A: Ontario
Class 2A: Taft, Umatilla
Class 1A: Enterprise
In discussing Class 1A, the committee discussed potential changes to the cutoff points between 8-man and 6-man football. The OSAA implemented the 6-man league to help the state’s smallest schools field a football team when they otherwise wouldn’t be able to.
The split to two different classifications in Class 1A was met with some pushback from the 8-man coaches, as the pool of teams was split in half. In 2018, there were 55 football teams in Class 1A. In the 2022 season, the 8-man pool contained 26 teams while the 6-man pool had 23.
Jamborees were also discussed in the meeting. The committee voiced support for schools being allowed to play in multiple jamborees during that same day or week as long as players are still held to the same total number of offensive snaps.
The next meeting of the football ad hoc committee will be on Jan. 25. The next meeting of the OSAA executive board will be on Feb. 6.
