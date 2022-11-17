NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley continued its quest for a perfect season by upending Cove in the eight-man playoffs Friday, Nov. 11, and is slated for a Nov. 19 semifinal showdown against Lost River.
The Badgers (10-0 overall) and Raiders (9-1) won in similar fashion over the weekend, with Powder Valley routing Cove 46-8 and Lost River taking down defending champion Adrian for the second time this season, 44-8.
“They wanted to come out early and take care of business,” Badgers head coach Josh Cobb said of the Nov. 11 win. “We scored on the second offensive play and never really backed up from then on, just like they have played every game this season. Historically, the last couple of years we have been a second-half team, now we are a four-quarter team.”
Cole Martin rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and the defense forced three turnovers in the dominant win.
“Our defense was outstanding. Our defense was rock solid,” Cobb said. “Colt Cobb and Logan Profitt on the outside (shut) down the option.”
Both Powder Valley and Lost River are in the semifinals for a second straight year. Lost River was blown out by Adrian in the semifinals in 2021, while the Badgers routed St. Paul en route to their runner-up finish.
If they win, the Badgers will be playing again for the second championship in program history, following their title in the undefeated 2003 season. Lost River, with a win, would be one game away from its third state championship to go along with wins at the 2A level in 1997 and 2004.
The contest will put two of eight-man’s best offenses up against two of the level’s best defenses.
“We know it’s going to be a really tough game. Lost River is big, fast, strong, well-coached, disciplined,” Cobb said, using a few other adjectives to describe the Raiders before adding, “We pretty much mirror each other as far as ability in the skill positions and the size up front. We’re a little bigger up front, but they might be a little quicker.”
Powder Valley enters averaging 49.9 points per game on offense, and allowing 15.4 points per game on defense. Lost River, meanwhile, is scoring 48.3 points per game and allowing just 12.6. Its defense has been even better in the last two months.
After surrendering 94 points in the first three games of the season, including 46 in a loss to St. Paul, the Raiders have allowed just 4.6 points per game during a current seven-game winning streak, never allowing more than a touchdown and shutting out a pair of opponents.
“They got that stuff dialed in,” Cobb said of the Raiders’ defense. “They switch their defense up a lot. It’s hard to get a good blocking scheme on them. They adjust their defense to how the offense comes out of the huddle, and they are disciplined. They play physical ball.”
Only twice has the Lost River offense been held to fewer than 44 points — 31 in a win over Heppner, and 32 in the aforementioned loss to St. Paul.
Like the Raiders, Powder Valley’s defense has improved as the season has progressed. The team surrendered 36 points in a season-opening win over Camas Valley, but since has held each opponent to 20 points or fewer. The Badgers have not been held to fewer than 40 points in a game this season.
The teams share wins over two common opponents — Adrian and Camas Valley. The Raiders beat Adrian twice, 44-28 and 44-8, and Camas Valley 54-0. The Badgers took down Adrian 46-14, and Camas Valley 40-36.
The semifinal showdown is set for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Caldera High School in Bend. The winner meets either St. Paul or Myrtle Point in the eight-man championship game Nov. 26.
