NORTH POWDER — A discussion of successful football programs in Oregon typically involves mention of the Powder Valley Badgers. In the past five seasons, the Badgers have played in the 1A state 8-man semifinals once, the finals once, the quarterfinals once and finished with a winning record in the COVID-shortened year.
Even with all the success, the Badgers could be playing by Oregon School Activities Association rules in the 6-man division, something Powder Valley Superintendent Lance Dixon wants to see changed.
The OSAA uses a complicated formula to determine school size for athletics. The formula involves senior students at a school and the number of students in the high school using the free and reduced lunch program. Data shows Powder Valley with 91 students in the high school, but with the number reduced for the school lunch program, the Badgers are a school of 55 students according to the OSAA guidelines. Schools with an adjusted school rate of under 60 are eligible to play 6-man football.
Dixon testified on Wednesday, Jan. 11, before the Ad-Hoc Football Committee of the OSAA requesting the cutoff number for 6-man football be reduced to 50 students in a high school after considering the adjustment criteria.
“The number of 60 is just too high,” Dixon argued. “Our true number of those in high school is 91. We still qualify to play 6-man football and that is just not appropriate.”
When questioned by the committee on a corrected number, Dixon agreed schools with an adjusted number of 50 students is a good starting point.
“Schools with 100 students should not be playing 6-man football against schools with 16 or 17 students in the high school and that is what is taking place,” he said.
The Ad-Hoc Committee has one additional meeting scheduled on Jan. 25 before final recommendations on the 2023 football season is presented to the OSAA Executive Board for a final decision on Feb. 6.
