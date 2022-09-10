NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley football squad continued to mow down opponents in nonleague play, beating Union 64-20 on Friday, Sept. 9, in North Powder.
The Badgers (2-0 overall) start 1A Special District 2-West play on Friday, Sept. 16, hosting Sherman/Condon (1-0 overall).
Union (1-1 overall) also begins league play in the 1A Special District 2-East with a Thursday, Sept. 15, game against Pilot Rock (0-2 overall). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
ENTERPRISE 28, IMBLER 18
IMBLER — The Enterprise football team improved the season record to 2-0 with a 28-18 non-league victory over Imbler on Friday, Sept. 9, on the road.
Enterprise (2-0 overall) begin 1A Special District 2-West play on Friday, Sept. 16, with a matchup against the Dufur Rangers (0-2 overall) in Dufur. Kickoff is schedule for 6 p.m.
JOSEPH CHARTER, 32, HARPER CHARTER 12
JOSEPH — The Joseph Eagles improved to 2-0 in 1A Special District 1 6-man play with a 32-12 victory over the Hornets.
Joseph will take a week off before hosting Prairie City/Burnt River (1-1 league) on Friday, Sept. 23, for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
WALLOWA at SHERMAN/CONDON, cancelled
SHERMAN — Due to unhealthy air conditions, the football game pitting Wallowa against Sherman/Condon was called off. This was a nonleague game and no makeup date has been announced.
COVE 30, IONE/ARLINGTON 26
ARLINGTON — The Cove football squad has started the season with a perfect 2-0 record after a 30-26 victory over Ione/Arlington in non-league action on Friday, Sept. 9.
“This was a game where we needed to see if we were as good as we thought we could be,” said Leopard coach Levi Wiseman. “Ione/Arlington is a good team with the majority of their roster juniors and seniors. This game was a real test for us.”
Wiseman said penalties cost the young Leopard team two scores in the game and the youth of his team showed at times. In the end, Cove stepped up with some big plays on third and fourth downs to secure the victory.
“David Creech had a great game for us,” Wiseman said. “When we can run the ball like we did against Ione/Arlington, it opens up other options of getting the ball down the field. Patrick Frisch came up key for us on some fourth down and long situations, converting and keeping drives going. Wyatt Burgess also came up with some outstanding receptions.”
Wiseman said the return of Jayden Cooper to the team also helped on both sides of the ball.
The win ups the Leopards to a 2-0 record and sets up a league showdown with Adrian (1-1 overall) on Friday, Sept. 16.
“Our schedule only has two home games this year — so the game versus Adrian is our homecoming,” Wiseman said. “We can’t give up yards to penalties against a team like Adrian like we did tonight. We need to play like we know we can.”
