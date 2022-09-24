IMBLER — Maintaining their top-10 state ranking, Elgin downed Imbler, 44-16, in 1A Special District 2-East football action on Friday, Sept. 23, in Imbler.
Still early in the season, but only Elgin, Crane and Adrian are still district perfect and only the Huskies and Mustangs maintain perfect overall records.
Elgin will sit back and watch action from the around the state next week, next taking the field on Friday, Oct. 7, in a district matchup against the Antelopes in Adrian.
Imbler (1-3 overall, 0-2 district) will look to get back on track with a trip to Wallowa (0-3 overall, 0-2 district) on Friday, Sept. 30. The Cougars forfeited their game scheduled on Sept. 23 against Adrian due to injuries and COVID-related activity.
POWDER VALLEY 48, LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT 6
LYLE, Washington — Powder Valley continued its march towards a repeat of a state 1A title appearance with a 46-8 victory over Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat in Washington on Friday, Sept. 23. The game was a 1A Special District 2-West contest.
The win continues a perfect season for the Badgers at 4-0 overall and a 2-0 district record. Powder Valley now prepares for a Thursday, Sept. 29, home game against Dufur (1-3 overall, 1-1 district).
ENTERPRISE 48, PILOT ROCK 6
ENTERPRISE — The Outlaws continue to roll unbeaten after dominating Pilot Rock, 48-6, in 2A Special District 2-West play Friday, Sept. 23, in Enterprise.
Enterprise (4-0 overall, 2-0 district) is on the road on Friday, Sept. 30, with a league game at Sherman/Condon (2-2 overall, 0-2 league) in Condon. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22, RESULTS
CRANE 42, UNION 6
UNION — Union fell to 2-2 on the season with a 42-6 loss to Crane on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Union.
“Crane has a very effective passing game and held us defensively,” said Union coach Jesse Reed. “I was proud of our kids, they never gave up and played hard to the end.
The game marked the first 1A Special District 2-East loss for the Bobcats. Union now prepares for a league home game against Cove (2-2 overall, 0-1 league) on Thursday, Sept. 29.
ST. PAUL 57, COVE 22
DUFUR — Cove dropped the team’s second straight game, a 57-22 nonleague loss to St. Paul on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Dufur.
The Leopards (2-2 overall, 0-1 1A Special District 2-East) are back on the road on Thursday, Sept. 29, with a league game at Union (2-2 overall, 0-1 league).
PRAIRIE CITY/BURNT RIVER 48, JOSEPH 32
JOSEPH — Prairie City/Burnt Rivers shocked the second-ranked Joseph Eagles in six-man football action, 48-32, on Thursday, Sept. 22. In Joseph.
The Eagles came into the game with a perfect 2-0 record and sat behind only Triangle Lake in the OSAA football rankings. With the loss, Joseph dropped to the fourth slot while the Panthers jumped to third in the standings.
Joseph (2-1 overall, 2-1 1A Special District 1) will again be home on Friday, Sept. 30, with a game against Pine Eagle (0-2 overall, 0-2 district).
