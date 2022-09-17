ESTACADA — The La Grande football team is tired of seeing the Estacada Rangers on the scoreboard. Last season, the Tigers were bounced out of the hunt for a 4A championship by the Rangers in a 44-22 loss in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

La Grande again saw the scoreboard read a Rangers win as Estacada downed the Tigers, 32-28 on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers came into the game with a 1-1 overall record after a previous week’s blowout win over the Ontario Tigers.

