ESTACADA — The La Grande football team is tired of seeing the Estacada Rangers on the scoreboard. Last season, the Tigers were bounced out of the hunt for a 4A championship by the Rangers in a 44-22 loss in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
La Grande again saw the scoreboard read a Rangers win as Estacada downed the Tigers, 32-28 on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers came into the game with a 1-1 overall record after a previous week’s blowout win over the Ontario Tigers.
The Tigers will now attempt to return to .500 on Friday, Sept. 23, with La Grande’s first home game of the season, a matchup versus Molalla (0-3 overall). This will be the final nonleague game for the Tigers before 4A Special District 5 competition begins.
ADRIAN 50, COVE 0
COVE — Cove athletic director Levi Wiseman faced a difficult decision this season. With the Leopards only looking at two home games on the schedule, picking a date for homecoming came down to a date against defending state champion Adrian or waiting until the final game of the season against Elgin.
Wiseman chose the Adrian game on Friday, Sept. 16, for the pomp and circumstance of the high school tradition.
Even with the halftime show going forward, the score did not celebrate homecoming as Adrian downed the Leopards, 50-0, handing Cove the team’s first loss of the season.
The Leopards (2-1 overall) travel to Dufur on Thursday, Sept. 22, to meet St. Paul (2-0 overall) in a nonleague game.
ELGIN 60, WALLOWA 0
ELGIN — The Huskies held their third opponent this season scoreless, posting a 60-0 victory over league rival Wallowa in 1A Special District 2-East play Friday, Sept. 16, in Elgin.
The win gives Elgin its first league win of the season and continues Elgin’s perfect season at 3-0. Elgin has now outscored opponents 162-0.
The Huskies continue league action on Friday, Sept. 23, with a league matchup at Imbler (2-0 overall, 0-1 league).
Wallowa (0-2 overall, 0-1 league) travels to Adrian on Sept. 23 to take on the defending 1A state champion Antelopes (2-1 overall, 1-0 league). Kickoff is 6 p.m.
POWDER VALLEY 51, SHERMAN/CONDON 12
NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley football continues to keep the home fans happy, downing Sherman/Condon, 51-12 on Friday, Sept. 16, in 1A Special District 2-West action.
The victory continues the Badgers perfect overall record at 3-0 and hands Powder Valley its first league win of the year.
Powder Valley will look to continue perfection as the Badgers cross the state border into Washington to meet up with the combined team of Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat in a league game.
