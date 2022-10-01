Tigers' Jace Schow carries the ball up field while being chased by Bulldogs' Malaki Myer during the La Grande and Baker football game at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. La Grande beat Baker 55-21. The Tigers next take on Madras at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Madras High School.
Tigers' Dominick Carratello runs with the ball while Bulldogs' Kayden Garvin stumbles towards him during the La Grande and Baker football game at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. La Grande beat Baker 55-21. The Tigers next take on Madras at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Madras High School.
Tigers' Sam Tsiatsos intercepts a pass intended for Bulldogs' Rasean Jones during the game against Baker at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. La Grande beat Baker 55-21. The Tigers next take on Madras at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Madras High School.
Tigers' Jace Schow carries the ball up field during the game against Baker at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. La Grande beat Baker 55-21. The Tigers next take on Madras at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Madras High School.
Tigers' Jace Schow carries the ball up field while being chased by Bulldogs' Malaki Myer during the La Grande and Baker football game at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. La Grande beat Baker 55-21. The Tigers next take on Madras at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Madras High School.
Tigers' Dominick Carratello runs with the ball while Bulldogs' Kayden Garvin stumbles towards him during the La Grande and Baker football game at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. La Grande beat Baker 55-21. The Tigers next take on Madras at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Madras High School.
Tigers' Sam Tsiatsos intercepts a pass intended for Bulldogs' Rasean Jones during the game against Baker at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. La Grande beat Baker 55-21. The Tigers next take on Madras at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Madras High School.
Tigers' Jace Schow carries the ball up field during the game against Baker at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. La Grande beat Baker 55-21. The Tigers next take on Madras at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Madras High School.
LA GRANDE – The La Grande football team proved the pundits wrong, crushing the rival Baker Bulldogs, 55-21, on Friday, Sept. 30, in La Grande.
Baker came into the game ranked fourth in the OSAA polls with many on social media stating the Greater Oregon League was the Bulldogs’ to lose.
The Tigers quickly proved them wrong, scoring both on kickoffs and offensively, led by a big game from Jace Schow.
With the victory, the Tigers are now ranked 11th in the OSAA rankings, still behind the Bulldogs who fell to ninth with both teams now sporting a 3-2 record.
La Grande (3-2 overall, 1-0 Greater Oregon League) travels to Madras (3-2, 0-1) on
Friday, Oct. 7, to take on the White Buffaloes in league play. Madras dropped a 49-12 game to
Pendleton/Nixyaawii on Sept. 30.
Sherman/Condon 66, Enterprise 46
CONDON – The Enterprise football team tasted defeat for the first time this season, dropping a 66-46 decision to Sherman/Condon on Friday, Sept. 30 on the Condon field in 1A Special District 2-West action.
Enterprise (4-1 overall, 2-1 SD2-W) will be in non-league action on Friday, Oct. 7, with a trip to Ontario and a game versus Crane (4-1) on a neutral Ontario High School field.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.