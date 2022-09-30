ELGIN — Elgin football coach Kirt McClure is proud of the start the Huskies have had to the 2022 season.
And why wouldn’t he be? After all, Elgin is off to a 4-0 start, with three of those wins via shutout. The Huskies’ closest game so far is a 28-point victory. The defense has allowed just two touchdowns total, and offensively, Elgin is averaging 51.5 points per game.
But McClure also knows the challenge in front of the Huskies as they enter the second half of the season after this week’s bye. It’s a loaded slate that begins with a home contest Oct. 7 against defending state champion Adrian, and includes games against perennial power Crane and stout Union and Cove squads.
His message for his team? Keep working hard, and approach each game with humility.
“I just want to be as humble as we can,” he said. “I’m proud of our kids, but I know what lies ahead.”
The start couldn’t have been any better for the Huskies — wins in the first three games against 2A Reedsport and against league foes Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat and Wallowa by a combined score of 162-0.
Through four weeks, those teams have a combined record of just 1-10, but those early games allowed Elgin an opportunity to break in its offensive line, which had three new players.
“We started the season with three lineman who have never been on the line in a varsity game in their lives,” McClure said, touting the work of Joey Hale, Hunter Myers and Shawn Peden in new positions.
Having those early games to break in the new linemen was “huge” according to the head coach.
“We’re really working on the offensive line this year,” he said. “We got the backs to run with anybody. A lot of focus (is) on the line this year.”
McClure said Elgin got tested in its fourth game against Imbler, a team with a stout offensive and defensive line. A score by the Panthers early in the second half drew Imbler within a touchdown, but the Huskies regrouped and pulled away for a 44-16 win.
The line has paved the way for the backfield trio of Ty McLaughlin, Joe Lathrop and Bruce Morehead, each of whom brings a different component to the field for the Huskies. The tandem last year combined to rush for more than 2,800 yards, and is off to a similar pace this season.
“Ty is just really shifty,” McClure said of his quarterback. “He’s a smart kid (and) knows what to do with the ball. Bruce is more of an, ‘I’m going to run you over’ (player). Joe can run you over and then juke and jive.”
With those three leading the charge, Elgin has compiled 1,588 yards rushing — 397 yards per game — compared to just 150 yards passing through four games.
On defense, the Huskies are continuing to pick up the system, yet so far have allowed 313 yards (78.25 yards per game) and just the 16 points by Imbler.
“(They’re) getting our schemes down a little better,” McClure said. “We’re just really drilling into them the scheme of the defense we’re trying to run. We got some athletes this year … they’re knowing what to do.”
McLaughlin, Morehead and Lathrop pace the defense, but they are far from the only ones contributing. Owen Johnson and Wyatt Volleman have also played key roles, McClure said, before going on to praise the efforts of everyone on that side of the ball.
“They’ve all contributed in a way,” he said.
Numbers, in fact, are something the Huskies have this year, a year removed from having just 11 players on the roster, and actually forfeiting the Adrian contest due to a lack of players. This year, Elgin has 24 players out — enough to field a JV team.
McClure says the increase is a result of Huskies reaching the playoffs last year, and although they were knocked out in the first round, players want to be a part of the program and help push Elgin to the next level.
“We want to make it to state. We want to try to get to the second round and see what happens,” he said. “We want to try to see if we can make it further.”
Getting there, though, will require getting wins in the second half of the season. While the first four opponents entered the final week of September with a combined record of 2-13, the four teams still on the schedule stood at 11-5 — Crane at 4-0, Adrian at 3-1 and both Union and Cove at 2-2.
Those are all also Special District 2-East opponents.
“You gotta play those games. You gotta beat those teams if you want to go to state,” McClure said.
Indeed, only two playoff spots per district are guaranteed, with four additional spots in 8-man’s new 12-team bracket being determined by the OSAA rankings.
McClure had nothing but praise for Adrian, Elgin’s next opponent, knowing the Antelopes, state champions in 2019 and 2021, will be a major challenge.
“I watched them against Cove. They’re good. They got a lot of good players,” he said.
Adrian lost eight seniors off last year’s title team, but still features many of the components that have made them a force in recent years.
“They got speed. Their linemen are quick and fast, and they’re well coached,” McClure said. “They got a good program. They got a good everything.”
It is a game — along with the other three in the second half of the season — that will show the Huskies if what they have attained during their hot start is maintainable.
The coach repeatedly said he is proud of what Elgin has accomplished, but just as often said more work lies ahead.
“We want to stay humble,” he said. “We’re proud of what we’re doing and we want to keep working.”
