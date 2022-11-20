GRESHAM — Judah Werner scored four rushing touchdowns and finished with an even 100 yards on the ground, powering No. 6 Tillamook to a 28-21 win over No. 2 La Grande in the OSAA Class 4A state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 19, at Barlow High School in Gresham.
The loss caps the Tigers’ season at 9-3, while the Cheesemakers (10-2) move on to face Estacada for the state championship on Nov. 26 at Hillsboro Stadium. The Rangers knocked off Scappoose, 14-7, in the other state semifinal.
Werner scored on runs of 6, 5, 1 and 7 yards on the day, while carrying the ball 29 times.
Werner’s 7-yard scoring run at the end of the third quarter put Tillamook up 28-7 going into the final quarter.
La Grande did make things close. Sam Tsiatsos caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Logan Williams to trim the deficit to 28-13.
Later in the quarter, Dominick Carratello powered in on a 6-yard run and Tsiatsos caught a 2-point conversion from Williams for the final score of the day.
Tillamook used the ground game to control possession, keeping the ball for more than 30 minutes and running 66 offensive plays. La Grande had the ball for just over 17 minutes and managed just 44 offensive plays.
Tanner Hoskins connected on 8-of-16 passing for 80 yards for Tillamook. He also ran the ball 11 times for 52 yards.
Williams carried the ball 12 times for 95 yards and a touchdown to pace the Tigers running attack. He was also 6-of-18 throwing for a touchdown and three interceptions.
La Grande turned the ball over six times in the loss, including a fumble and two interceptions on its first three drives of the game. The Tigers also fumbled twice on their first two drives of the second half.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.