GRESHAM — Judah Werner scored four rushing touchdowns and finished with an even 100 yards on the ground, powering No. 6 Tillamook to a 28-21 win over No. 2 La Grande in the OSAA Class 4A state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 19, at Barlow High School in Gresham.

The loss caps the Tigers’ season at 9-3, while the Cheesemakers (10-2) move on to face Estacada for the state championship on Nov. 26 at Hillsboro Stadium. The Rangers knocked off Scappoose, 14-7, in the other state semifinal.

