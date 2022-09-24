La Grande's Noah McIlmoil runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the football game against Molalla at Community Stadium in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2022. The Tigers beat Molalla 47-0. La Grande takes the field next for a home game against Baker at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30.
LA GRANDE — The stage is set for Friday, Sept. 30, for a 4A Special District 5 showdown between Baker and La Grande after the Tigers recorded their first shoutout of the season, a 47-0 win over Molalla on Friday, Sept. 23, at Community Stadium in La Grande.
The dominant win wraps up the nonleague season for the Tigers with a record of 2-2. La Grande will open district play at home against the Bulldogs.
After the Sept. 23 contest, the Tigers are ranked 13th in the most recent OSAA poll with losses to Estacada and Weiser, Idaho. In addition to the Sept. 23 victory over Molalla, the Tigers also downed former 4A opponent Ontario.
Baker will make the trip to La Grande ranked second in the poll after sliding by Ontario 41-40 on Sept. 23. The Bulldogs have a lone loss to Idaho’s Homedale Trojans.
