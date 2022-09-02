DUFUR — The Union Bobcats opened the football season with a 52-24 victory over the combined team of Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Dufur Classic.

“It was back and forth the entire first half,” said Union coach Jesse Reed. “We were able to pull away in the second half and take the win, but Lyle had some big kids up front and played tough.”

