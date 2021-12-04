COVE — Kindra Wright and her Cove girls basketball team are one in the same.
Wright was hired as the team’s head coach last year, but the pandemic ended hopes of a season. So in her first true year she is leading a team with almost no varsity basketball experience.
Wright, a 2015 Cove graduate, has 11 players on the roster, with only one having any high school basketball experience. Junior Danielle O’Reilly has limited experience while Rachel Baird and Audrey Garlitz are the two seniors on the squad.
“Danielle is the only one that has played organized high school basketball, so I will be leaning on her quite a bit,” Wright said.
Baird was a standout player for the Cove volleyball team while Garlitz is signed to play soccer at the University of North Dakota. Neither has played basketball since middle school.
Early practices have all been about the basics.
“We are starting at ground zero,” Wright said. “Form shooting, form passing, footwork, pivot. We are starting at the beginning, but it is amazing how fast they are picking it up.”
Wright credits the team’s collective intelligence and competitiveness for making practice beneficial each day. Her only goal for the team before it tipped off the season Dec. 3 at the Union tournament was to have the Leopards in the best shape possible. They plan to run and use an up-tempo style to their favor. What the Leopards lack in experience they make up for with athleticism and aggressiveness.
“This is a team made up of mostly guards, so we are not big but very quick,” Wright said. “Everyone is super competitive and pushing each other.”
How aggressive are the Leopards? Aggressive enough that Wright actually broke her thumb during practice. She doesn’t want to temper the aggressiveness too much, but Wright knows they have to do it without fouling.
In past seasons there may have been a quicker hook if a player missed a couple of shots. That will not be the case under Wright. She knows her team will not be locked-in shooters, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want them putting the ball up.
“If you are open, no matter where, you have a green light,” Wright said. “We are going to shoot a lot.”
Wright is hoping her players buy into the program, enjoy the style and tempo and start building larger numbers in the future.
The Leopards did not have a season last year, but Wright was able to take a handful of girls to Idaho over the course of two weekends for a pair of scrimmages.
“It was a great experience for the girls just to get in the gym and play against someone else,” Wright said. “It was helpful for me too because this is my first time as a varsity coach.”
