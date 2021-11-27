UNION — Expectations are high for a deep group of returners on this year’s Union girls basketball team.
With five seniors leading the way, the Bobcats are looking to build on last year’s district title and state playoff berth. Union’s competitive group of seniors is setting the tone for what could be an exciting year of 2A basketball.
“We lost a couple key seniors, but our senior class coming in this year is probably the strongest that Union has seen in a long time,” head coach Jordan Klebaum-Johnston said. “With the experience and skill sets that our seniors have and the athleticism that some of our freshmen have, I really think that the sky’s the limit for this team.”
A trio of seniors — Callie Glenn, Audrey Wells and Kaylin Nowak — highlight the experienced group for the Bobcats this season. The three players have started on the team since their freshman seasons and will play primary roles for Union this year. Glenn has featured as the team’s leading scorer in past seasons and will look for another strong year in her senior campaign.
On and off the court, the group’s competitive nature stands out to Klebaum-Johnston.
“Their energy and competitive drive is unmatched,” she said. “I’ve played a lot of basketball and coached quite a few kids, but I’ve never seen anything like the competitiveness of those three.”
With such extensive experience leading the charge for Union, Klebaum-Johnston is fine-tuning the team’s game plan this season. The team plans on running a quick offense that relies on less set plays and more read-and-react options that play off the high basketball IQs on the team. One major asset to the team’s high-paced ambitions is Wells, who placed 20th at the Class 3A/2A/1A state cross-country meet earlier this month.
“This is the fastest team that Union has had in a very long time,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “My ideal goal is to be a run-and-gun team. I think that has gone away in girls basketball, but we want to push the ball and look for fast breaks.”
Defensively, the Bobcats will look to utilize the team’s speed and endurance to play full-court press. To achieve these goals, the Union team has hit the ground running early and often this offseason.
“The first three weeks are a lot of running,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “We dedicate a lot of time to conditioning and fast-paced drills. They’ve bought into the idea that this is our strength. They’ve been hitting it hard.”
The ceiling is high for this year’s Union team, but the coaching staff is looking to take things game-by-game. Klebaum-Johnston noted that with the competitiveness of 2A basketball, no opponent can be taken for granted this season. While the team has high ambitions for a deep tournament run, players and coaches alike realize that every game is essential.
“They hate to lose more than they love to win,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “They’re motivated and know what could come if they work hard.”
The Bobcats get things started at Imbler on Dec. 1, before hosting the Union Lion’s Tournament at Union High School on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. After a slew of non-league matchups and tournaments, Union gets Blue Mountain Conference competition underway on Dec. 30 against Weston-McEwen. Leaning on its core group or returners, the Bobcats will look to claim another district title and make a run toward a state championship.
“I truly believe that if everyone plays to their potential and we stay healthy, this is a top-five team in the state,” Klebaum-Johnston said.
