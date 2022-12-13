UNION — La Grande has experienced a tough time just getting teams to get onto the court. Since, Dec. 2, four games have been called off with only a home game against Fruitland Grizzlies to show as a completion.
On Monday, Dec. 12, the 1A Union Bobcats agreed to take on the Tigers on the Union home court. La Grande, showing a lack of court time for the year, fell behind in the first half before hitting its stride in the second half and claiming a 59-49 win.
“We struggled in the first half to defend on ball screens and post play,” said La Grande coach Brian Wright. “We are very grateful to Union for being willing to schedule us at the last minute and get some game time.”
After a lackluster first half, the Tigers scored 21 points in the third quarter.
“Railee Smith came off the bench and had three quick steals which really got us going,” Wright said. “In the second half, we were able to apply full court pressure and get some easy transition buckets to overcome the deficit and build a lead.”
Kayle Collman led La Grande in scoring with 14 points. Peyton Daggett added 12 points and Makenna Shorts had 10 rebounds.
La Grande (1-1 overall) returns to the road on Dec. 14 with a nonleague game versus 3A McLoughlin (2-4 overall). The Pioneers recently returned from the Clash at Umatilla tournament, finishing 1-2 last weekend.
