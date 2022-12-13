UNION — La Grande has experienced a tough time just getting teams to get onto the court. Since, Dec. 2, four games have been called off with only a home game against Fruitland Grizzlies to show as a completion.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the 1A Union Bobcats agreed to take on the Tigers on the Union home court. La Grande, showing a lack of court time for the year, fell behind in the first half before hitting its stride in the second half and claiming a 59-49 win.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.