BAKER CITY — For the La Grande girls’ basketball team, 4A Greater Oregon League play started with a road game against the top-ranked 4A team in the state, the Baker Bulldogs.
After the short trip down Interstate 84, a few too many turnovers, a few point runs by Baker and not seeing the free-throw line much resulted in a 53-38 league loss.
The two teams played back and forth throughout the first half until the final minutes prior to entering the locker room. Baker put the final six points on the board just before the half to take the lead.
Coming out strong in the second half, the Bulldogs built a 10-point lead early in the third quarter over the Tigers.
“When Baker got up by 10, we had to change up some of our defense and start chasing them more,” said La Grande coach Brian Wright. “I felt like we were right there with them except for a couple of spurts when we had turnovers that led to points for Baker.”
The Bulldogs also kept the Tigers off the free throw line. Baker was only called for two fouls in the first half, adding only six fouls in the second half for a total of not many trips to the line for La Grande.
“The size of the Baker team is a problem for us,” Wright added. “We will hopefully clean up some of our issues and be more ready for a rematch.”
La Grande (8-4 overall, 0-1 4A Greater Oregon League) remains in league play and remains on the road on Jan. 13 with a trip to meet up with the Ontario Tigers (1-8 overall, 0-1 4A Greater Oregon League).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.