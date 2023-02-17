LA GRANDE — For the third time this season, the La Grande girls basketball team is planning and hitting the practice court preparing to meet the Baker Bulldogs. The Tigers and head coach Brian Wright will play in Baker City on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 7 p.m. for the 4A Greater Oregon League championship after La Grande downed Pendleton, 48-32, on Feb. 16 on the Tiger home court.
Meeting the Buckaroos for the third time this season, the Tigers started the game strong, putting up 12 points in the first quarter before faltering in the second with only four points. At the half, the Buckaroos held a 18-16 advantage.
The roles were reversed in the third quarter with Pendleton only able to find three points, while the Tigers exploded with 18 points. La Grande ended the game with a 14-point final quarter while the Buckaroos ended with 11 points in the final eight minutes.
Seven Tigers added points to the total score led by Maezie Wilcox’s 10 points. Addy Dunlap and Carlee Strand each added eight points.
La Grande travels to meet the top-ranked 4A team in the state after falling to the Dawgs by 12 points on Jan. 27. In La Grande’s last visit to the Baker gym, the Tigers suffered a 15-point loss to the Bulldogs on Jan. 10.
