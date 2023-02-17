LA GRANDE — For the third time this season, the La Grande girls basketball team is planning and hitting the practice court preparing to meet the Baker Bulldogs. The Tigers and head coach Brian Wright will play in Baker City on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 7 p.m. for the 4A Greater Oregon League championship after La Grande downed Pendleton, 48-32, on Feb. 16 on the Tiger home court.

Meeting the Buckaroos for the third time this season, the Tigers started the game strong, putting up 12 points in the first quarter before faltering in the second with only four points. At the half, the Buckaroos held a 18-16 advantage.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.