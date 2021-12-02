LA GRANDE — Brian Wright has one thing on his mind heading into the 2021-22 season.
“It’s a fresh new start,” he said.
The La Grande girls basketball head coach is faced with replacing five seniors from a team that went 10-0 in the regular season last spring. With many new athletes hitting the hardwood this year, the Tigers will look to surprise some folks around the league.
La Grande has some major shoes to fill, primarily its former one-two punch of guard Camryn Collman and forward Ella Dunlap. Collman now plays for the University of Portland and Dunlap is on the Eastern Oregon University team. The duo contributed to La Grande right from the start as freshmen, so their absence will surely be felt after four productive years.
However, the Tigers will still rely on a Dunlap to be a steady force in the paint this year — Ella Dunlap’s younger sister, Addison. Now in her junior year, Addison Dunlap will likely see a spike in playing time as an upperclassman.
“She played a lot for us last year and did really well,” Wright said. “When she’s on the court we can do some things just because of her size.”
As for replacing Collman’s efficient ball handling, court vision and scoring abilities, that is the big question coming into this season.
“That’s what we’re looking for,” Wright said. “I think we’ll do it more by committee this year.”
Junior Makenna Shorts is set to take a big step this year at the guard position after a quality sophomore season. Seniors Grace Neer, Isabelle Kump and Maddielynn Larman also will look to lead the way for this year’s younger team.
“We’ll be a little more diversified this year,” Wright said. “Traditionally, we’ve pounded the ball into the post or started inside out.”
In Wright’s fourth year as head coach at La Grande, this group presents a new challenge. While the team has a solid quantity of returners, the Tigers have a large group of incoming freshmen to acclimate to the program. Wright said he expects a high quantity of freshmen to make the varsity team and see the court in order to gain valuable experience.
“I think this freshman class has potential to be really good,” he said.
With a large turnover from one year to the next comes the task of rebuilding team chemistry, which is a focus during the offseason. Wright said the group is coming together well and the team is making a real effort to become more cohesive.
The Tigers started the season with a difficult matchup right off the bat when they hosted Nyssa on Dec. 1. The Bulldogs went 9-5 last season, and 6-foot-5 junior Gracie Johnson is set to return at the center position.
“That will be a good test the first night,” Wright said. “They were a final-four team last year and they’re bringing a lot of kids back.”
The Tigers will also travel far and wide for several 4A games this year, meeting Molalla and Estacada on a weekend trip early in December and facing four straight opponents on the road in January. Wright is hoping that tough 4A contests throughout the year will prove worthwhile at the end of the season.
“You have to play those teams and hopefully do well to get your ranking up and position yourself well for the playoffs,” he said.
While there are plenty of new names on the team’s roster and several star players to replace, La Grande is gearing up for another run at the Greater Oregon League and the 4A state tournament.
“I think we’ll be fine,” Wright said. “My expectation this year is to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.