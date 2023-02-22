NORTH POWDER — The 21st seeded North Lake/Paisley girls basketball team gave 12th seeded Powder Valley everything it could handle Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the first round of the OSAA Class 1A state basketball playoffs. Powder Valley is now on to round two after holding off the Cowboys with a 24-22 victory.
A slow start in the first quarter placed the Badgers down at the half 13-12 after Powder Valley only managed four points in the first eight minutes of play.
The Badger defense came through in the third quarter, holding the Cowboys scoreless and putting in six points offensively to take the lead. North Lake/Paisley rebounded in the fourth quarter with nine points to make the game a nail-biter but the Badgers were able to add six points to the total score for the playoff win.
The low-scoring affair saw DJ Bingham lead Powder Valley with eight points, including two free throws in the final quarter. Jacey Anderson added six points and was 2-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes of the game. Jodi Bingham ended her game with four points, all of those coming in the second half.
After being the higher seed against North Lake/Paisley, Powder Valley will now play the role of hopeful spoiler on Feb. 24. The Badgers (19-7 overall) leave the home gym and hit the road for a second-round game against Country Christian (20-7 overall).
Coming in the tournament as the fifth seed, Country Christian downed Crosshill Christian 71-41 in first-round action to advance to second-round matchup against the Badgers.
