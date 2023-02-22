NORTH POWDER — The 21st seeded North Lake/Paisley girls basketball team gave 12th seeded Powder Valley everything it could handle Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the first round of the OSAA Class 1A state basketball playoffs. Powder Valley is now on to round two after holding off the Cowboys with a 24-22 victory.

A slow start in the first quarter placed the Badgers down at the half 13-12 after Powder Valley only managed four points in the first eight minutes of play.

