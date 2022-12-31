BAKER CITY — Enterprise finished up the Baker Holiday Crossover with a happy ride home, following a 39-31 victory over Powder Valley on Friday, Dec. 30, in the Baker High School gym.

The game was the final chance for an Enterprise win as the Outlaws started the tournament with a 63-38 loss to Echo, followed by a 49-21 loss to 3A Burns.

