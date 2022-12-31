BAKER CITY — Enterprise finished up the Baker Holiday Crossover with a happy ride home, following a 39-31 victory over Powder Valley on Friday, Dec. 30, in the Baker High School gym.
The game was the final chance for an Enterprise win as the Outlaws started the tournament with a 63-38 loss to Echo, followed by a 49-21 loss to 3A Burns.
Enterprise (6-6 overall) now enters 2A Blue Mountain Conference play starting on Jan. 7 with a trip to Irrigon to meet the Knights (7-2 overall).
The Badgers stared the Baker tournament with a 55-28 victory over Adrian on Dec. 28 before falling to, 53-20, Crane on Dec. 29. With the Dec. 30 loss to Enterprise, Powder Valley returns home with a 1-2 tournament record.
Powder Valley (6-5 overall) is back in action on Jan. 5 with an opening game in 1A Old Oregon League play on the road against Pine Eagle (1-10 overall).
CRANE 50, UNION 27
BAKER CITY — Sometimes the draw in tournament play is beneficial and sometimes it’s not. The Union girls’ basketball team on Friday, Dec. 30, picked up a game against the top-ranked 1A Crane Mustangs.
The Bobcats found the numerous reasons the Mustangs lead the rankings, falling 50-27. The loss results in Union departing Baker City with a 1-1 tournament showing after a Dec. 29 win over Wallowa, 43-33.
Union (7-5 overall) will now prepare for a 2A opponent as the Bobcats are on the road on Jan. 3 to take on Weston-McEwen (6-5 overall).
HUNTINGTON 40, ELGIN 28
HUNTINGTON — Up and on the road early after a Thursday, Dec. 29, home game, Elgin suffered a 40-28 loss at the hands of Huntington on Dec. 30.
Elgin (4-7 overall) now prepares for 1A Old Oregon League play with a home game against Union (7-5 overall) on Jan. 6 with a 6 p.m. start.
