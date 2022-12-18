UNION — After taking two wins in its home tournament, Union, the defending 2A state champions, were not able to get over the hump in the championship game, falling to Powder Valley, 32-25, in the finale of the Bobcat Classic on Saturday, Dec. 17, in Union.

Union advanced to the championship game with a previous 46-38 victory over Imbler and a tight 36-35 win over Pilot Rock/Ukiah.

