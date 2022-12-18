UNION — After taking two wins in its home tournament, Union, the defending 2A state champions, were not able to get over the hump in the championship game, falling to Powder Valley, 32-25, in the finale of the Bobcat Classic on Saturday, Dec. 17, in Union.
Union advanced to the championship game with a previous 46-38 victory over Imbler and a tight 36-35 win over Pilot Rock/Ukiah.
“The girls played tough, but we struggled to find a rhythm on offense,” said Union coach Koby Dunlap. “Our shots just were not falling. I’m proud of the girls and how they handled adversity through the tournament. We played some tough teams.”
Facing the Badgers, the shots were hard to find in the first half. Union could only score two points in the first quarter and five in the second for a seven-point first half.
Kailyn Shoemaker ended the game with 14 points to lead the Bobcats. Delaney Klebaum added six points as only four Bobcat players found the basket for points.
Union (5-3 overall) will not see games become easier as the Bobcats host 2A Stanfield (7-1 overall) on Dec. 20 for a 6 p.m. game. The Tigers’ lone loss came at the hands of 3A Nyssa.
PILOT ROCK/UKIAH 49, COVE 34
UNION — Cove wrapped up its stay at the Bobcat Classic in Union with a 49-34 loss to Pilot Rock/Ukiah on Saturday, Dec. 17. The loss provided the Leopards with a 1-2 record for the tournament.
Cove started the Bobcat Classic with a 24-17 victory over Four Rivers before falling to Powder Valley, 46-13.
Cove (2-6 overall) travels to Arlington High School on Dec. 21 to meet Ione/Arlington (4-2 overall). The game is a nonleague matchup for the two squads.
