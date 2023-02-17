BAKER CITY — As the Union and Imbler girls basketball teams took the court on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Baker High School to battle in the 1A Old Oregon League playoffs, the similarities were evident. Both sported 8-3 1A Old Oregon League records and while the Panthers were ranked 15th in the state polling, the Bobcats held down the 16th spot.

Leading by 10 points at the half, Imbler appeared to have the game in hand only to see Union fight back in the second half and take the 54-46 victory to advance in tournament play and the right to take on Nixyaawii next.

