BAKER CITY — As the Union and Imbler girls basketball teams took the court on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Baker High School to battle in the 1A Old Oregon League playoffs, the similarities were evident. Both sported 8-3 1A Old Oregon League records and while the Panthers were ranked 15th in the state polling, the Bobcats held down the 16th spot.
Leading by 10 points at the half, Imbler appeared to have the game in hand only to see Union fight back in the second half and take the 54-46 victory to advance in tournament play and the right to take on Nixyaawii next.
The Panthers had points on the board scoring off the opening tip and with only one minute off the clock, led 4-0. At the 5 minute, 29 second mark and still without a score, Union coach Koby Dunlap called his players to the bench to regroup, now down 8-0. It was not until the clock read 4:42 the Bobcats finally found their first points.
The Bobcats were able to pull to within three points off a basket by Paisley Miller with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter but the Panthers led 14-7 with the first quarter in the books.
Working the ball inside, Imbler lengthened the lead to 10 points by halftime, leading 26-16.
Union started the second quarter outscoring Imbler 7-2 and at the 5:18 mark, it was Panther coach Darci Sweet’s turn to call the players to the bench for a chat. The Bobcats continued to chip away at the margin and as the third quarter came to an end, Imbler led by only three points, 35-32.
Union found the perimeter shooting starting to find the mark in the final quarter with a 3-pointer by Jesse Ledbetter pulling the game closer. With 4:49 left in the game, Kaelyn Shoemaker pulled the Bobcats closer, 42-41. After a free throw from Imbler’s Elidia Rivas and with just over 4 minutes to play, a Bobcat basket placed the game tied at 43-all.
Paiten Braseth’s free throw handed the lead back to the Panthers but Union took their first lead of the game at the 3:17 mark off a basket by Miller. Using free throws from Delaney Klebaum, Shoemaker and Jesse Ledbetter down the stretch, the Bobcats held on for the win.
The win means Union will advance to meet Nixyaawii on Feb. 17 with a 6 p.m. start against the Golden Eagles.
Imbler finishes the season with a 17-5 overall record and a 8-3 1A Old Oregon League record. An extremely young Panther team will bring back all with the exception of senior Rivas.
ECHO 57, WALLOWA 49
BAKER CITY — Knotted up at halftime at 19-all, the Wallowa girls basketball squad saw Echo jump out in the third quarter and take a 57-49 victory over the Cougars in the first round of the 1A Old Oregon League playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Baker City.
Coming into the tournament as the sixth seed in the rankings, Wallowa held close to the third-seeded Cougars in the first half before falling behind.
Wallowa ends the season with an 11-11 overall record and a 6-4 1A Old Oregon League record. With no seniors on the roster, the future looks bright for the Cougars next season with six returning juniors teaming up with five returning sophomores and a single freshman coming back for Wallowa.
