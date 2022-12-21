PERRYDALE — The Joseph girls basketball team held Perrydale to only 17 points in a 33-17 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on the road in Perrydale.
Joseph (2-7 overall) looks to make it three straight wins with a scheduled trip to Damascus Christian (4-1 overall) on Dec. 21. Damascus Christian is currently ranked third in the most recent OSAA rankings for 1A girls basketball.
IMBLER 46, ENTERPRISE 36
IMBLER — The Imbler girls basketball team upped its season record to 6-2 with a 46-36 win over 2A Enterprise on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Imbler. The victory is the second game this season the Panthers have upended the Outlaws. Imbler won the first meeting, 42-34.
The Panthers are back on the home court on Dec. 22 with another rematch of an earlier season game. Weston-McEwen will be in town with a game time of 6 p.m. Imbler previously beat Weston-McEwen, 35-25, to start the season on Dec. 3.
Enterprise (5-4 overall) looks to get back on the winning track with a trip to the Baker Holiday Classic beginning on Dec. 28. Starting at 9 p.m., the Outlaws meet Echo (4-1 overall), fresh off their first loss of the season, 44-16, to Crane.
STANFIELD 68, UNION 39
UNION — The Union girls’ basketball team found the going tough Tuesday, Dec 20, falling to No. 5 Stanfield, 68-39, in Union.
Union (5-4 overall) attempts to break a two-game skid with a scheduled game against Grant Union (1-8 overall) on Dec. 21 on the Bobcat home floor. Game time is 4:30 p.m.
