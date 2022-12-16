JOSEPH — The Joseph girls basketball team has that first victory on the record after a 41-27 win over Dayville/Monument on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Eagles gym.
The nonleague win ups the Eagles record to 1-7 for the year.
Joseph takes the weekend off before returning to action on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a trip to Perrydale (0-5 overall).
BOBCAT CLASSIC
UNION 46, IMBLER 38 OT
UNION — The Union girls’ basketball team used a strong second half to open their home tournament with a 46-38 overtime victory over Imbler on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Bobcat Classic.
The win breaks a two-game losing streak for Union and sets the Bobcats up for a Dec. 16 game against Pilot Rock/Ukiah in round two of the Bobcat Classic.
“We struggled in the first half, but were able to come together in the second,” said Union coach Koby Dunlap. “This was a good win for us. The girls were able to overcome adversity and not give up.”
Union was down 21-18 at the half, but outscored Imbler, 19-16, to force the game into overtime. In the extra period, the Bobcats put up 9 points while holding Imbler to a mere single point.
Union sophomore Kailyn Shoemaker led all scorers in the game with 19 points. Paisley Miller added 16 points, including three points in overtime.
POWDER VALLEY 47, ELGIN 34
NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley is back to .500 for the young season after a 47-34 victory over Elgin to open the Bobcat Classic on Thursday, Dec. 15, in North Powder.
The Badgers continue in at the tournament on Dec. 16 with a second-round game against Elgin.
PILOT ROCK/UKIAH 46, ENTERPRISE 42
UNION — Enterprise fell to 4-2 on the season with a 46-42 loss to Pilot Rock/Ukiah in the opener of the Bobcat Classic in Union on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The Outlaws attempt to rebound from the loss with a Dec. 16 tournament game against Imbler (3-2 overall).
COVE 24, FOUR RIVERS 17
NORTH POWDER — Cove opened Union’s Bobcat Classic on Thursday, Dec. 15, with a 24-17 victory over the Four Rivers Falcons.
The win pushes the Leopards to a 2-4 overall record for the season. Cove continues tournament play on Dec. 16, taking the court against Powder Valley.
