NORTH POWDER — Imbler came up one game short of a perfect weekend, finishing 2-1 at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder Valley over the weekend.

The Panthers opened the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8, with a convincing 45-19 victory over Four River. The winning continued on Dec. 9 as Imbler downed Trinity Lutheran, 47-29. The lone loss came on Dec. 10 as the Panthers fell to Prairie City/Burnt River, 43-19.

