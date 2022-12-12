NORTH POWDER — Imbler came up one game short of a perfect weekend, finishing 2-1 at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder Valley over the weekend.
The Panthers opened the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8, with a convincing 45-19 victory over Four River. The winning continued on Dec. 9 as Imbler downed Trinity Lutheran, 47-29. The lone loss came on Dec. 10 as the Panthers fell to Prairie City/Burnt River, 43-19.
Imbler (3-1 overall) next is on the court on Dec. 15 traveling to Union to meet the host Bobcats (3-1 overall) in the Bobcat Classic. Game time is 6 p.m.
Cougars down Baker JV
WALLOWA — Wallowa picked up its second win of the year, downing the Baker junior varsity, 49-34, on Friday, Dec. 9.
Wallowa (2-3 overall) will now not see an opponent until Dec. 16 as the Cougars go on the road to take on Nixyaawii (3-1 overall) in a nonleague contest.
Joseph offense sputters at weekend tournament
NORTH POWDER — Finding the offense continues to be a problem for Joseph, which finished 0-3 while taking part in the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder over the weekend.
The Eagles started the tournament with a 48-26 loss to Adrian on Thursday, Dec. 8. Finding the basket became worse on Dec. 9 as Joseph fell to Four Rivers in a low-scoring affair, 22-10. The Eagles finished up the tournament with an additional 10-point game, falling to Jordan Valley, 49-10.
Joseph (0-6 overall) searches for win No. 1 on Dec. 11 back on the home court against Elgin (1-3 overall). Game time is 5 p.m.
Outlaws suffer first loss of the season at North Powder tournament
NORTH POWDER — Enterprise experienced defeat for the first time this year before bouncing back for a win during the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder.
The first loss of the season came at the hands of 1A Jordan Valley on Friday, Dec. 9, in the opener of the tournament for Enterprise. The Mustangs rolled over the Outlaws, 54-30.
Enterprise bounced back on Dec. 10 with a 69-33 victory over Pine Eagle.
The Outlaws (4-1 overall) are back in action Dec. 15 with a trip to Union to take part in the Bobcat Classic. The Outlaws open the tournament against Pilot Rock/Ukiah (2-4 overall).
