HALFWAY – After a 1-2 showing at the recently completed Baker Holiday Crossover, Powder Valley cruised to an easy 52-13 win over Pine Eagle, marking the victory in the opener of 1A Old Oregon League play.
The Badgers (7-5 overall) take a break from league play with a home game against Union (8-5 overall) on Jan. 7 with a 1:30 p.m. start. Powder Valley previously downed the Bobcats, 32-25, on Dec. 17 while participating in the Union Classic Tournament.
ADRIAN 57, COVE 48 OT
COVE — The Cove girls’ basketball team was able to stay with Adrian for a full four quarters, but poor shooting in the overtime period caused the Leopards to fall, 57-48, to the Antelopes on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Cove.
The loss to Adrian was the second matchup for the teams. The two also met on Dec. 29 during the Baker Holiday Crossover. In that game, the Lopes took an almost identical win by a score of 52-47, also in overtime.
Cove was scheduled to start 1A Old Oregon League play on Jan. 6 with a game against Imbler (9-2 overall). Imbler hosts Cove while riding a six-game win streak.
WALLOWA 35, JOSEPH 24
WALLOWA — The points were hard to come by for both teams, but in the end Wallowa is now 1-0 in Old Oregon League play after a 35-24 victory over Joseph on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Wallowa.
The Lady Cougars have scored less than 40 points in seven of their eight games this season.
Wallowa (3-5 overall) will remain on the home court with a nonleague matchup against Jordan Valley (9-2 overall) on Jan. 7 with a 3 p.m. tipoff. The Mustangs come into the game on a two-game losing streak.
Joseph (3-9 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League) will host Pine Eagle (1-11 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League) on Jan. 13. Both teams will be looking for their first league victory with the game starting at 6 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.