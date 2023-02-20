LA GRANDE — The girls will be in the spotlight as state basketball tournament action starts Tuesday, Feb. 21, around the state.
Fresh off a third-place showing at the recent 1A Old Oregon League tournament, the Powder Valley girls host North Lake/Paisley at 6 p.m. The Cowboys make the visit to North Powder after finishing fourth in the Mountain Valley League and finished the season with an 11-7 overall record.
During the regular season, both the Badgers and Mustangs posted wins over Condon and both squads fell to South Wasco County. North Lake/Paisley enters the tournament as the 21st seed while Powder Valley is the 12th seed.
The Union girls basketball squad is on the road for the opening round, making the trip to meet up with the Trout Lake Mustangs. Starting the tournament as the 18th seed, the Lady Bobcats (18-11 overall) fell in a nail-biter in the battle for third place at the recent Old Oregon League tournament to Powder Valley. Trout Lake (20-5 overall) hosts the Bobcats after claiming the championship at the Big Sky League tournament and starts the march towards a state title as the 15th seed.
Both the Mustangs and Bobcats posted wins over Ione/Arlington over the course of the season, the lone opponent both teams faced.
