LA GRANDE — The girls will be in the spotlight as state basketball tournament action starts Tuesday, Feb. 21, around the state.

Fresh off a third-place showing at the recent 1A Old Oregon League tournament, the Powder Valley girls host North Lake/Paisley at 6 p.m. The Cowboys make the visit to North Powder after finishing fourth in the Mountain Valley League and finished the season with an 11-7 overall record.

