PENDLETON — The La Grande girls basketball team is above .500 in the 4A Greater Oregon League standings after a 45-32 victory over Pendleton on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
“We had different players tonight keep us on track at times,” said La Grande coach Brian Wright. “In the end, we played well enough to win but were tentative at times on the offensive end.”
The Tigers doubled up on Pendleton in the first quarter, leading 10-5 after the first eight minutes of play with Peyton Daggett putting in half of the Tigers’ points. The La Grande defense allowed the Buckaroos to put in 15 points in the second quarter and as the half closed out, the Tigers trailed 20-18.
Makenna Shorts, scoreless in the first half for La Grande, found her offense, scoring 13 points in the second half to lead La Grande’s come-from-behind victory. The Tigers outscored Pendleton 25-12 in the second half.
In addition to the team high 13 points from Shorts, Daggett ended with eight points for the game.
“Addy’s (Dunlap) five points in the third quarter was big for us in getting back into the game,” Wright added.
La Grande (10-4 overall, 2-1 4A Greater Oregon League) has some time off before returning to the home court for a rematch. The Tigers will see the top-ranked 4A team in the state, the Baker Bulldogs (12-1 overall, 1-0 4A Greater Oregon League), in the Tiger gym on Jan. 27. Baker previously downed La Grande, 53-38, on Jan. 10 in Baker.
