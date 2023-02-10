LA GRANDE — There is no better way to end the regular season than with a win, accolades to your senior players and a three-game win streak. That’s exactly how the La Grande girls basketball team chose to finish up on Thursday, Feb. 9, with the home fans present.
The Tigers, for the second time this season, took care of league opponent Pendleton, 45-41. This game proved to be a little closer than the last meeting on Jan. 18, a game La Grande won 45-32.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 16-11 first-quarter lead and with the defense holding the Buckaroos to only seven points in the second quarter, La Grande led at the half, 26-18.
The second half opened with the two teams mostly even in the third quarter, La Grande putting up 12 points compared to Pendleton’s 10 points. The Buckaroos pulled the game close in the final eight minutes, scoring 13 points while the Tiger offense slumped to only seven points to finish out the game.
In the final quarter, the Tigers did connect on 5-of-10 free throws to secure the win. For the game, La Grande struggled from the line, going 12-for 27 for 44%.
Senior Makenna Shorts was dominant in her final regular season game, leading all scorers with 19 points. Sophomore Carlee Strand ended the game with nine points and junior Maezie Strand added seven points to the La Grande total.
La Grande ends the regular season with a 13-5 overall record and a 4-2 4A Greater Oregon League showing. The Tigers currently are ranked eighth in the state polls after finishing behind Baker, the top 4A team in the state, in the league standings.
The Tigers will now await the winner of the Pendleton/Ontario game on Feb. 14 with La Grande hosting the winner on Feb. 16. Game time is yet to be announced.
