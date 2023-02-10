LA GRANDE — There is no better way to end the regular season than with a win, accolades to your senior players and a three-game win streak. That’s exactly how the La Grande girls basketball team chose to finish up on Thursday, Feb. 9, with the home fans present.

The Tigers, for the second time this season, took care of league opponent Pendleton, 45-41. This game proved to be a little closer than the last meeting on Jan. 18, a game La Grande won 45-32.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.