NORTH POWDER — Armed with depth but guiding a youthful team, Powder Valley head coach Allen Bingham is cautiously optimistic coming off a 9-6 pandemic-impacted campaign last season.
The Badgers will have to replace three starters, including standout Belle Blair, but the experience gained should benefit the team this season.
“It was a fun season because we had a lot of games and not many days for practices,” said Bingham, who is in his 20th year leading the Badgers. “They had that tournament (at the end of the season) in Baker which we got to go to and take third. I was very excited we got to play in the spring because the players got a chance to compete and grow.”
Bingham said the tournament atmosphere, even if it wasn’t the traditional state tournament, served his younger players well. The Badgers have six players who took part last season back on this year’s squad. The goal every season for the Badgers is to advance through districts and make it to the state tournament.
Juniors Dallee Jo Bingham and Maddy Leggett are the two returning starters who will be asked to help lead the team. Dallee Jo Bingham will be key in the post for a team that does not sport a ton of size in the paint, while Leggett will play on the wing.
“They are pretty consistent, solid players and we are fortunate to have them,” coach Bingham said.
The team has just one senior, Viri Rodriguez- Medrano, so the sophomore class will be asked to fill important roles for a Badger team that has 15 players. Five or six sophomores will potentially see significant time on the court, coach Bingham said.
“Several of the sophomores will likely be major contributors, and I think we will be a pretty deep team,” he said. “We are not normally as deep as this team will be so that is an advantage. Each of the sophomores kind of brings their own thing and they are all athletic.”
Coach Bingham is impressed with the overall athleticism of his team that will serve it well as it looks to execute its tenacious defensive plan. The Badgers like to press their opponents and use a stifling man-to-man defense.
Powder Valley spent the early days of practice working on fundamentals as coach Bingham looks to put the new pieces together to see how his team will best operate on the basketball floor. What the team lacks in size it figures to make up with the ability to cut and move to create open shots.
“We are just developing skills,” he said. “We do a lot of dibbling, shooting and passing.”
More than their athletic skill, coach Bingham likes the team’s makeup off the court as well. He described his team as one that is “fun” and “plays for the group.”
