IMBLER — Team cohesion, years of playing together and a love for the game of basketball.
Those are just a few of the key components that have driven the Imbler girls basketball team, one that is made up almost entirely of sophomores, to a 10-2 start to the 2022-23 season. That win total already matches the Panthers’ count from a year ago, the total of the four years prior to that and has the team on pace to post its first winning season since 2016-17, when it went 16-8 and took fifth in state at the 2A level.
“Nobody is playing selfishly, (they’re) really buying into executing the offense, making one more pass to find the open person,” said head coach Darci Sweet, who is in her eighth season leading the Panthers. “Defensively, we’re creating a lot of havoc, getting a lot of steals and then executing once we get those (changes) off full-court pressure.”
The Panthers opened the 2023 portion of the schedule with back-to-back wins over Pilot Rock and Cove on Jan. 5 and 6, respectively, the latter giving Imbler a win in its Old Oregon League opener.
Those wins extended the Panthers’ current winning streak to seven games, the longest since that fifth-place team of six years ago won nine consecutive games midseason.
Sweet said she sees some similarities between this team and those teams from her first two years leading the program, when Imbler totaled 34 wins and placed at state twice.
Trial by fire
Most of the sophomores on the roster were thrown into the proverbial fire a year ago as freshmen and called upon throughout the season to step up. Two, in fact, started.
“(The) young kids got put right into it last year as freshmen,” Sweet said. “That can be good and bad. Even though they were young last year, they took in what they could.”
Sweet said being thrust into the varsity level like they were forced the players to mature, refine their skills and improve.
The result was a 10-14 season and a berth in the OOL district tournament.
It also started a turnaround in the program that appears to be continuing this season. Prior to the 2021-22 campaign, the program endured four challenging seasons, years that saw the Panthers win just 10 games total, with the high in a season being five.
But Sweet noted that while wins and losses are an important piece of the equation, the lessons beyond the game are a focal point, and ones that were looked at during those seasons.
“I guess when you buy into coaching, you look at it as, the wins and losses, yes, that a big part, but even in those years, you look at the big picture of what coaching is all about,” she said. “It can be hard when you are talking wins and losses, but in the overall aspect of it, it becomes doable.”
Imbler’s basketball program is set up such that the facets of the game the coaches want instilled are being taught starting in third and fourth grades, and that is when many of the players now on the team started playing together.
That they are also part of a large class of sophomore girls also was a benefit, and Sweet said the coaches could see this group coming up the pipe.
A wide range of skills
Imbler has been known as a program that almost never has one or even two main players or scorers, but that has a team balanced in every facet of the game.
The 2022-23 Panthers are no different, as any one player has the ability to step up and score big when needed — Jayda Cant scored 20 points in a game earlier this season, and Rachael Stirewalt scored 16 in the most recent wins over Pilot Rock and Cove — or the scoring, rebounding, defense and hustle plays can all be spread out.
Sweet’s primary rotation runs about six to eight players deep. Elidia Rivas, the only senior in the program, starts alongside sophomores Cant, Stirewalt, Paiten Braseth and Mikinah Browne.
Marlen Rivas, Jo Jo Turner and Izabel Martin provide the main support off the bench.
Braseth, the point guard, is emerging as a vocal leader, and though she has the ability to score when needed, is settling in as a distributor, as well. She had nine assists in the win against Pilot Rock.
Elidia Rivas and Cant are the primary post players, and both have the ability to crash the boards and work inside, while Stirewalt adds a level of versatility for the Panthers.
“Rachael will play any position from point guard to post for us. She can go anywhere we need her,” Sweet said.
Stirewalt can also work well inside, and Sweet noted that many of her points last week came on putbacks.
Browne is a shooter and provides solid play on defense. Marlen Rivas, first off the bench, brings a spark as Sweet’s “sixth woman.”
“It’s that same concept of being a versatile player. She’ll come down, knock down a shot, get a hand on passes,” Sweet said.
Turner and Martin also add contributions when they get called in from the bench.
The team has found success even with the loss of a player before the season started. Freshman Paige Braseth suffered an ACL injury in a practice in early December.
Sweet said the loss was “heart wrenching,” but the players stepped up despite the early challenge.
“They’ve rallied around it,” Sweet said. “She is still a huge part of our team, being there for everything. It’s really (shown) that team concept with this group.”
Finding success
The team’s most complete game in Sweet’s eyes came last week in the home win over Pilot Rock, a 58-28 blowout. The team has started fast in that game, as it has done several times this season, but was able to maintain the early burst.
“It was our strongest, the best we’ve seen with the execution off creating turnovers,” she said.
The coach explained the forcing turnovers hasn’t been an issue, but at times the team has given it right back, or didn’t get a good look on the ensuing possession. That wasn’t the case against the Rockets.
“We got steal after steal, bucket after bucket,” she said.
The only losses so far are in overtime to a Union team where Imbler let an early double-digit lead slip away, and to a Prairie City team that is 13-1. That was a three-point game at halftime that got away after the break.
Sweet is excited about what she is seeing from the team as it moves deeper into league play, and knows that with a young nucleus, bright days could loom in the future for the program.
“I hate to predict too many things too far out, but as long as they continue to buy in, continue to get better, the sky’s the limit,” she said. “When you look big picture, this is a young core group. Even in the next two years with what we know is in our program and the amount of kids, it’s exciting to see how many kids have brought in to loving basketball.”
