IMBLER — Team cohesion, years of playing together and a love for the game of basketball.

Those are just a few of the key components that have driven the Imbler girls basketball team, one that is made up almost entirely of sophomores, to a 10-2 start to the 2022-23 season. That win total already matches the Panthers’ count from a year ago, the total of the four years prior to that and has the team on pace to post its first winning season since 2016-17, when it went 16-8 and took fifth in state at the 2A level.

