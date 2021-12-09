Elgin’s Erika Adams (25) drives between a pair of Enterprise defenders at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Adams, along with teammate Gracie Evans were part of an Elgin team that went 20-16 two seasons ago, but their most important contribution — at least early on this season — may be leadership.
Gracie Evans (2) makes a free throat attempt during a match between Elgin and Enterprise at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin girls basketball team fell to visiting Enterprise 49-19.
Elgin’s Erika Adams (25) takes a shot at the basket at Elgin High School during a match between Elgin and Enterprise on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Adams, along with teammate Gracie Evans were part of an Elgin team that went 20-16 two seasons ago, but their most important contribution — at least early on this season — may be leadership.
Elgin’s Erika Adams (25) drives between Enterprise defenders at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Adams, along with teammate Gracie Evans were part of an Elgin team that went 20-16 two seasons ago, but their most important contribution — at least early on this season — may be leadership.
Elgin’s Erika Adams (25) drives between a pair of Enterprise defenders at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Adams, along with teammate Gracie Evans were part of an Elgin team that went 20-16 two seasons ago, but their most important contribution — at least early on this season — may be leadership.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Gracie Evans (2) makes a 3-point attempt during the Huskies’ 49-19 loss to Enterprise at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Gracie Evans (2) makes a free throat attempt during a match between Elgin and Enterprise at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin girls basketball team fell to visiting Enterprise 49-19.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Elgin’s Erika Adams (25) takes a shot at the basket at Elgin High School during a match between Elgin and Enterprise on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Adams, along with teammate Gracie Evans were part of an Elgin team that went 20-16 two seasons ago, but their most important contribution — at least early on this season — may be leadership.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Elgin's Erika Adams (25) catches a rebound at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Elgin girls basketball team fell 49-19 against Enterprise.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Elgin’s Chelsie McKay (22) drives for a layup during the Huskies’ 49-19 loss to Enterprise at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. McKay scored two points in the loss.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Elgin’s Chelsie McKay (22) makes a free throw attempt during the Huskies’ 49-19 loss to Enterprise at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. McKay scored two points in the loss.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Elgin's Erika Adams (25) looks for an opening in the Enterprise defense at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Elgin’s Erika Adams (25) drives between Enterprise defenders at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Adams, along with teammate Gracie Evans were part of an Elgin team that went 20-16 two seasons ago, but their most important contribution — at least early on this season — may be leadership.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Elgin's Kylee Bagett (3) drives for a layup as Enterprise's Rosie Movich-Fields (left) and Jada Gray (right) defend during a 49-19 Enterprise victory at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Elgin’s Chelsie McKay (22) drives for a layup during the Huskies’ 49-19 loss to Enterprise at Elgin High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. McKay scored two points in the loss.
ELGIN — Last season was a lost campaign for the Elgin girls basketball team and head coach Brian Evans. The third-year coach did not get a chance to lead his team into any games because of the pandemic, and it is having an impact on this year’s deep but inexperienced squad.
“We were able to do a monthlong basketball conditioning camp where we just did fundamentals and conditioning drills,” he said. “We never got the green light to play games.”
Because of that, Evans believes he is starting from where his team left off two years ago. The Huskies have 15 players on the roster this season, but just two seniors in guard Gracie Evans and post Erika Adams. The remaining members are either sophomores or freshmen.
Evans and Adams were part of an Elgin team that went 20-6 two seasons ago, but their most important contribution — at least early on — may be leadership.
“I need them to keep the underclassmen motivated and coming every day with a positive attitude,” said Brian Evans. “I have told the girls it is going to be a bit of a struggle getting used to playing varsity ball from essentially junior high.”
Evans knows that a faster, more physical game awaits several of his players, but he hopes to counteract some of that by using his team’s athleticism and speed. Offensively, the Huskies are going to push the pace as they look to make up for a lack of size, while pressure will be the name of the game on the defensive end.
“With the number of players we have, I am looking to be able to rotate in and out to keep the tempo where we want it,” Evans said.
Evans said he is pleased with what he has seen in practice from his young players who have proven to be coachable and pick up on new skills quickly.
The Huskies opened their season with losses to the La Grande and Baker junior varsities and Enterprise, but will look to get the season on track when league play begins on Jan. 4 against Imbler.
Evans knows there will be growing pains early, but remaining positive will be key to growing throughout the season.
“Once we get these first couple of games under our belt, we will be just fine,” he said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.