PENDLETON — The La Grande girls golf team will be in Corvallis on May 15, ready to tee off in pursuit of a state title after a second-place showing at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 tournament on Tuesday, May 9, at Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
The Tigers were led by an individual third-place finish by senior Marissa Lane, who fired a 92 on day one followed by a 99 on the second day of action. One spot behind in fourth was junior Emma Bell after shooting a 95 and a 98 over the two days.
Sophomore Natasha Lane struggled the first day, shooting a 105 before rebounding on day two with a stroke total of 98 for fifth place.
Junior Dylann Justice ended her two days with a 206 and sophomore Olses Forbes fired a total of 232.
Dufur claimed the district title led by freshman Tygh Timinsky and her rounds of 77 and 83.
