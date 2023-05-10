PENDLETON — The La Grande girls golf team will be in Corvallis on May 15, ready to tee off in pursuit of a state title after a second-place showing at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 tournament on Tuesday, May 9, at Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton.

The Tigers were led by an individual third-place finish by senior Marissa Lane, who fired a 92 on day one followed by a 99 on the second day of action. One spot behind in fourth was junior Emma Bell after shooting a 95 and a 98 over the two days.

