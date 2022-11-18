LA GRANDE — La Grande senior Rosie Aguilera made the most of her final season on the Tigers girls soccer team, picking up the Most Valuable Player award after the recent vote by the 4A Greater Oregon League coaches.

Aguilera’s coach, Sam Brown, also was named Coach of the Year by his counterparts.

