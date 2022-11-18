LA GRANDE — La Grande senior Rosie Aguilera made the most of her final season on the Tigers girls soccer team, picking up the Most Valuable Player award after the recent vote by the 4A Greater Oregon League coaches.
Aguilera’s coach, Sam Brown, also was named Coach of the Year by his counterparts.
Brown coached Aguilera and the rest of the Tiger squad to a 11-3-1 overall record with an appearance in the OSAA 4A quarterfinals where La Grande dropped a 1-0 decision to Hidden Valley.
In addition to Brown and Aguilera, five Tiger players received first-team honors. Seniors Nora Crews, Giselle Sanchez and Rylie Huddleston joined junior Kaitlin Brock on the listing. In addition, sophomore goalie Lyndie Isaacson will return to the net next season as a first-team honoree.
The honors continued for the La Grande team, with three additional players earning second-team honors. Although senior Haylee McCall will depart due to graduation, sophomore Paige Allen and freshman Rowan Evans will be back on the field for the Tigers next fall.
First-team honors also went to two Ontario Tigers (Itzel Hernandez, Macy Rodriguez), two Pendleton Buckaroos (Kelsey Graham, Ashtyn Larsen) and one Baker Bulldog (Anna Belding).
The second team found four Ontario Tigers (Zoraya Santana, Bri Robinson, Alina Gonzalez, Ruby Rocha), two Pendleton Buckaroos (Hadley Brown, Madeline Schumacher) and a Baker Bulldog (Brooklyn Jaca).
