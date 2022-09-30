LA GRANDE — La Grande picked up a pair of second-half goals to break a scoreless tie and pull away from Ontario, 2-0, in a Greater Oregon League contest on Thursday, Sept. 29, in La Grande.

The win keeps the Tigers, which are ranked No. 6 in OSAA Class 4A, undefeated on the season, improving their record to 7-0-1 overall and 2-0-0 in the GOL. Ontario’s record falls to 3-3-0 and 1-1-0.

