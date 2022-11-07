GRANTS PASS — The La Grande girls soccer team ran into its kryptonite again — the Skyline Conference.

The Tigers dropped an OSAA playoff match to a team from the Skyline for the fourth time in eight seasons when Hidden Valley escaped the quarterfinals against the Tigers with a 1-0 victory Saturday, Nov. 5.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.