GRANTS PASS — The La Grande girls soccer team ran into its kryptonite again — the Skyline Conference.
The Tigers dropped an OSAA playoff match to a team from the Skyline for the fourth time in eight seasons when Hidden Valley escaped the quarterfinals against the Tigers with a 1-0 victory Saturday, Nov. 5.
“They are hard to beat. It’s a super hard conference to beat,” head coach Sam Brown said. “They don’t allow a lot. Defensively, they were super strong.”
The Mustangs scored the lone goal in the first half off a free kick, continuing a theme that has plagued La Grande all season.
“We’ve only given up one actual goal in the run of play, the rest of the goals were off of set pieces,” Brown said.
La Grande had a couple of great opportunities in each half, but was unable to get the equalizer. Still, Brown felt the team played really solidly.
“It wasn’t like we were getting throttled, and there wasn’t a point where I was like ‘we’re out of this game.’ Just (needed) one of (those) go in. We were playing well.”
Lyndie Isaacson had two saves for the Tigers. Brown commended several players for their effort, including Rowan Evans, who was filling in for Rylie Huddleston.
“Rowan Evans really stepped up. She filled in admirably in that place,” Brown said.
Hidden Valley, the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, faces third-seeded Gladstone Tuesday in the 4A semifinals, while the season ends for La Grande with a record of 11-3-1, and wrapped a theme for the season for the Tigers, who went 11-0-1 in games where they scored and were winless in the three contests they didn’t find the net. The game also marked the end for eight seniors who helped the Tigers reach the quarterfinals three times and extend the program’s streak of consecutive Greater Oregon League championships to 12.
“It’s a special group of seniors. It’s hard to say goodbye to them,” Brown said. “They made this season just fun. It was fun to be in that environment. They worked their butts off this season, they didn’t complain, they fought through challenges.”
The team was coming off a 7-1 home victory over The Dalles in the opening round Nov. 2, a game that was a rematch of a contest earlier this season that ended in a 1-1 tie.
La Grande broke the game open after the half, taking a 1-0 lead at the break and adding on in the second half. Rosie Aguilera and Paige Allen scored twice, and Nora Crews, Rowan Evans and Giselle Sanchez all scored for the Tigers.
That second goal, the dam broke,” Brown said.
