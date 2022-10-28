LA GRANDE — For more than a decade, La Grande girls soccer has been synonymous with the word success, especially when it comes to playing Greater Oregon League competition.
Simply put, the Tigers rarely lose to in-league opponents, and entering this fall, that resulted in a streak of La Grande claiming 11 consecutive GOL titles, whether shared or outright.
That streak reached 12 this season as the Tigers (10-2-1 overall, 5-1-0 GOL) cemented their position atop the league with a 3-0 home win over Pendleton Monday, Oct. 24. La Grande had already earned at least a share of the league crown with a win in Ontario last week, but the dominant game against Pendleton sealed the title as the Tigers’ own.
“This season, the GOL is a lot stronger. It felt a lot stronger,” head coach Sam Brown said. “This season, it’s a meaningful accomplishment when you’ve competed against teams that have competed well against you. That made (the Oct. 24) game very meaningful.”
In that win, senior Rosie Aguilera had a pair of goals, one in each half, while another senior, Rylie Huddleston also found the net.
The win came after what Brown called a gut-punch loss to Pendleton in the first matchup, a 1-0 Buckaroos’ win where Pendleton scored the game winner late.
“The girls really felt like this is a game we should have won the first time. Now it’s going to be on our place, our field,” Brown said. “They had no taste for losing to Pendleton again. They came out ready to go after it. From our perspective I thought it was our best game of the season.”
That, in fact, is a comment Brown now has made about the Tigers’ last two victories, also stating so in last week’s win at Ontario.
For La Grande, which has aspirations of a deep playoff run, Brown said it seems the Tigers are peaking at the right time based on their last two performances.
“I think for us it’s a mindset shift,” Brown said of what has resulted in the team’s best games at the end of the season. “It’s a shift to say ‘You know what? You cannot come into games lackadaisically, you can’t come into the game having not prepared all week long.’ ”
A contest against Baker earlier in the season was the catalyst for the change, even though it was a game La Grande won. Brown told the team that the effort put forward that day against the Bulldogs wouldn’t suffice against Pendleton or Ontario — or beyond.
“The intensity has got to go up. Gotta increase the intensity. That has been part of the trend the last couple weeks — keeping it at a high pace,” Brown said. “It’s a mentality thing. Getting in our heads that we gotta be ready. (We) can’t come out flat, especially not in the postseason.”
This year’s title also came despite the Tigers losing two starters — Carlee Strand and Sophia Petty — to season-ending injuries. The Tigers have had balance and contributions from throughout the roster, which has enabled them to overcome the injuries.
“To lose two starters, and be able to maintain the same pace…it took us a few games to get used to different positions, movements, (but) we’re starting to get dialed in as far as positioning,” Brown said. “It’s happening at the right time, (finding out) which players combine really well together and put them on the same side, get them working off each other.”
Perhaps the most clear example of that interclass balance is on the scoresheet. Senior Rosie Aguilera has eight goals to lead the team, and has also chipped in four assists. Right behind her is freshman Rowan Evans with seven goals and two assists. Sophomore Paige Allen, meanwhile, has netted six goals and added four assists.
The defense has been a vital key to the success, too, with La Grande allowing just seven goals in its 13 contests — and never more than two in any one game — while shutting out eight of its opponents. He credited assistant coach April Brock, whom he said has a defensive mindset, with playing a major role in helping the defense.
Some of the traits of the team even have Brown drawing comparisons between this squad and two of the best during this 12-year run — the 2013 team that went to the state championship game, and the 2018 team that reached the state semifinals. Brown saw both those runs first hand, as the head coach in 2013 and the JV coach under Kristen Rice in 2018.
“They very much remind me of that 2013 season. It’s not just because you will (it) — it starts there. There is a mentality, even in the language ,that is their desire, their goal,” Brown said.
La Grande won’t know its opponent in the opening round until the Oct. 29 play-in games have been completed. That first game will be played at home Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The Tigers are hopeful they can advance deeper than a year ago, when they dropped a quarterfinal match to eventual champion Woodburn, but know that won’t be possible without the same mindset that had led to the success they have had this week — and for the last 12 years.
“They’re not going to be content with quarterfinals, or semifinals,” Brown said. “There's not even a promise of any of that. They got a first-round playoff game.”
