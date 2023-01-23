elgin girls.jpg

Elgin’s Olivia Farris, left, and Jacie Lathrop, right, will go into the record books as the Huskies’ first female champions of the 1A State Tournament.

 Contributed Photo

ALSEA — Each year, the 1A wrestling teams from around the state gather and hold the 1A State Championships, rotating locations each year. The official state championships sponsored by the Oregon School Activities Association later in the season combines 2A and 1A teams into one division.

Gathering on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Alsea this year, Elgin went home with the team title after a 131.5 point total. Joseph finished the tournament in fourth with 84.5 points Union placed seventh with 57 points. Imbler, scoring 29 points, had a top-10 showing at ninth and the combined team of Enterprise/Wallowa finished the tournament in 14th with 15 points.

