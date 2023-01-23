ALSEA — Each year, the 1A wrestling teams from around the state gather and hold the 1A State Championships, rotating locations each year. The official state championships sponsored by the Oregon School Activities Association later in the season combines 2A and 1A teams into one division.
Gathering on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Alsea this year, Elgin went home with the team title after a 131.5 point total. Joseph finished the tournament in fourth with 84.5 points Union placed seventh with 57 points. Imbler, scoring 29 points, had a top-10 showing at ninth and the combined team of Enterprise/Wallowa finished the tournament in 14th with 15 points.
Five Huskies made the bus ride home with first-place finishes. Wrestling at 152 pounds, Ty McLaughlin pinned her first two opponents and in the battle for the championship, took a 4-3 decision over Siletz Valley’s Tyee Yanez for the title. Gabe Hasbell picked up a bye for his first round followed by two pins to win the 160-pound class. At 182 pounds, Joseph Lathrop also pinned his first two opponents and in the finals, took a technical fall 17-1 victory over Adrian’s Chase Andrade.
Elgin also has two first-time champions after the tournament. Both Olivia Farris and Jacie Lathrop can claim championship title in the girls’ division, a first for the Huskies. Lathrop pinned both her opponents for the title while Farris had to work a little harder, winning by pin in one match but having to go the distance and outpoint two opponents.
The Joseph point total was led by Kale Ferguson’s championship at 195 pounds. After sitting out round one with a bye, Ferguson pinned two opponents for the title including his own teammate in the finals. Ferguson laid out on the mat Joseph’s Jessup Orr at the 57-second mark in the finale.
Imbler’s top finish came in the 285-pound class with Gabe Harder placing second. After two early pins, Harder fell to Camas Valley’s Kamalu Swift by pin in the final match.
The lone representative for Enterprise/Wallowa, Shane Wenke placed third in the 132-pound division. Falling in his first match, Wenke battled back through the consolation bracket, pinning Joseph’s Dylan Rogers at the 1:56 mark for a win for third.
