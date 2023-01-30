HOOD RIVER — The La Grande girls wrestling team posted 121 points to bring home a third-place finish at the Hood River Valley Girls Invitational.
La Grande’s total trailed only Forest Grove and champion Hillsboro among the 30 teams involved.
Leading the charge was a championship showing by Lyndie Iaascson at 105 pounds. After receiving a bye in the first round, Isaacson advanced with a pin and due to an opponent’s injury in the quarterfinals and semifinal rounds. Taking the mat for the title, the Tiger pinned teammate Dora Galindo at the 2 minute, 37 second mark.
Scoring 12 points towards the team total, Maddy Armstrong place third at 170 pounds. After pinning her first opponent, Armstrong fell in the semifinal round to Grant Union’s Sivanna Hodge in a hotly contested 2-1 decision. Switching to the consolation bracket, the La Grande wrestler went the distance in her next two matches, winning 5-3 in the consolation semifinals and finishing with a 4-0 decision over Southridge’s Shreya Prasad for third place.
In the 100-pound division, La Grande’s Kierstyn Azure finished fourth. Azure fell in her opening match, having to battle back through the consolation with four straight wins.
