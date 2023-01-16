LG girls wrest.jpeg

Members of the La Grande girls wrestling team gathers Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, after two days of action at the Oregon Duels in Redmond.

 Contributed Photo

REDMOND — After two full days of action, the La Grande girls wrestling team lost only two duels, one in the championship finale to 5A Thurston, at the Oregon Classic High School Duels in Redmond. The meet started on Friday, Jan. 13, wrapping up on Saturday, Jan. 14.

La Grande started the tournament with a 48-6 win over McNary on Jan. 13. For the Tigers, winners included Kierstyn Azure, Lyndie Isaacson, Florecita Villagomez, Delis Gulzow, Riley Robinson, Paige Allen, Rylee Weimer, Kaitlin Brock and Aliya Lenox.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.