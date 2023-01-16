REDMOND — After two full days of action, the La Grande girls wrestling team lost only two duels, one in the championship finale to 5A Thurston, at the Oregon Classic High School Duels in Redmond. The meet started on Friday, Jan. 13, wrapping up on Saturday, Jan. 14.
La Grande started the tournament with a 48-6 win over McNary on Jan. 13. For the Tigers, winners included Kierstyn Azure, Lyndie Isaacson, Florecita Villagomez, Delis Gulzow, Riley Robinson, Paige Allen, Rylee Weimer, Kaitlin Brock and Aliya Lenox.
Later in the day, the Tigers fell to Sweet Home, 42-18. Villagomez, Gulzow and Brock all picked up wins in the loss.
La Grande bounced back with a 48-12 victory over Cleveland with Dora Galindo, Isaacson, Villagomez, Allen, Weimer, Lenox and Maddy Armstrong coming up with victories.
The Tigers earned a tiebreaker win over North Medford on Jan. 14. After the matches wrapped, the two teams stood tied at 30-all. The Tigers received the nod by number of forfeits as La Grande filled the weight classes while North Medford did not have a competitor in the 172-pound class. The Tigers’ Isaacson, Villagomez, Allen, Brock and Lenox were victors.
La Grande exacted revenge for the eariler loss to Sweet Home in the semifinals, taking a 36-24 victory on Jan. 14. Coming through for the Tigers were Isaacson, Villagomez, Gulzow, Robinson, Brock and Armstrong.
Meeting 5A Thurston for the title, La Grande fell 36-24 despite wins from Isaacson, Gulzow, Brock and Armstrong.
The Oregon Duels featured 12 girls teams over two days of action.
