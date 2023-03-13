best northwest.jpeg

Representing La Grande, Kierstyn Azure, Lyndie Isaacson and Paige Allen all claimed first-place finishes Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Best Of The Northwest tournament at Eastern Oregon University.

 Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Fresh off the state wrestling tournament, three La Grande girls were back on the mats of Eastern Oregon Univeristy at the Best Of The Northwest tournament on Saturday, March 11. In what can only be described as a perfect day for the Tigers, all three were rewarded for their efforts with first-place finishes.

The three wrestlers, Kierstyn Azure, Lyndie Isaacson and Paige Allen, combined for a team total 65.5 points to claim first place in the team standings.

