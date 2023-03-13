LA GRANDE — Fresh off the state wrestling tournament, three La Grande girls were back on the mats of Eastern Oregon Univeristy at the Best Of The Northwest tournament on Saturday, March 11. In what can only be described as a perfect day for the Tigers, all three were rewarded for their efforts with first-place finishes.
The three wrestlers, Kierstyn Azure, Lyndie Isaacson and Paige Allen, combined for a team total 65.5 points to claim first place in the team standings.
Azure, wrestling in the 100-pound division, wrestled to a perfect 3-0 showing, including two pins and a technical fall victory, and claimed first place in the high school girls division.
Wrestling at 110 pounds, Isaacson pinned all three of her opponents to claim the top medal.
Also claiming three wins all by pin, Allen grabbed first place in the 135-pound division in the high school girls division. Allen was also named Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament at the conclusion of the action.
The Best Of The Northwest brought top wrestlers from around the Northwest to Eastern Oregon University for two days of wrestling. Divisions were separated into high school boys, high school girls, middle school boys, middle school girls and youth divisions.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.