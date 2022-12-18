La Grande’s Rhiley Lees looks to turn Four Rivers’ Lacatia Mason in the third round of the 110-pound weight class on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Charlie Anthony Memorial Tournament in Ontario. Lees ended the tournament with a third-place showing, falling in the championship match to teammate Lyndie Isaacson.
Union’s Jenna Denton grimaces under the hold of Vale’s Jessica Williams during the quarterfinals of the 155-pound weight class on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Charlie Anthony Memorial Tournament in Ontario.
La Grande’s Rhiley Lees looks to turn Four Rivers’ Lacatia Mason in the third round of the 110-pound weight class on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Charlie Anthony Memorial Tournament in Ontario. Lees ended the tournament with a third-place showing, falling in the championship match to teammate Lyndie Isaacson.
John Braese/EasternOregonSports.com
Union’s Jenna Denton grimaces under the hold of Vale’s Jessica Williams during the quarterfinals of the 155-pound weight class on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Charlie Anthony Memorial Tournament in Ontario.
ONTARIO — With well over 20 wrestlers in attendance, the La Grande girls’ wrestling team overwhelmed the rest of the field, winning the team title at the Charlie Anthony Memorial Tournament in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Tigers scored 153 points, well ahead of second-place Nyssa’s 39 points and Vale’s 38 points.
La Grande made the trip home with a number of first-place medals, including Kierstyn Azure (100 pounds), Lyndie Isaacson (110 pounds), Florecita Villagomez (115 pounds), Delia Gulzow (125 pounds), Nakita Gonzales (130 pounds), Paige Allen (135 pounds), Kaitlin Brock (155 pounds), Aliya Lenox (170 pounds), Maddy Armstrong (190 pounds) and Macy Iramk (235 pounds).
A number of championship matches pitted Tiger against Tiger for the title.
Union also made the trip and rode the strength of several third-place finishes to a fourth-place showing.
The Bobcats ended the tournament with 31 points, seven points behind Vale and eight points behind Nyssa.
Union’s best finish came in the 115-pound class as Milah Fincher went 3-1 for the day, falling only to Villagomez and a second-place day.
Third-place showings went to Abigail Murrill (130 pounds), Cierra Wright (135 pounds) and Jenna Denton (155 pounds).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.