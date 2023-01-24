Editor's Note

A previous article on the La Grande girls finish in Othello inadvertently was compiled using last year’s information.

OTHELLO, Wash. — Facing 63 teams from both Washington and Idaho, the La Grande girls wrestling team compiled a point total of 114 points, good enough for a fifth-place finish while taking part in the Lady Husky Wrestling Invite on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Othello, Washington.

The Tigers placed just behind Hermiston in fourth with a 126-point finish.

