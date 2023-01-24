OTHELLO, Wash. — Facing 63 teams from both Washington and Idaho, the La Grande girls wrestling team compiled a point total of 114 points, good enough for a fifth-place finish while taking part in the Lady Husky Wrestling Invite on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Othello, Washington.
The Tigers placed just behind Hermiston in fourth with a 126-point finish.
With a bus filled with 17 female grapplers, La Grande saw Delia Gulzow push her season record to 27-4 and return with a third-place finish in Othello wrestling at 125 pounds. After receiving a bye in the opening round, Gulzow promptly pinned her next three opponents before falling in the semifinal to Toppenish’s Kendra Perez by pin. She returned in the consolation semifinal with a pin and in the battle for third place, Gulzow won a major decision with a score of 14-2 over West Valley’s Sydney Masengale.
The La Grande point total was bolstered by Paige Allen’s fifth-place finish in the 130-pound class. Allen also received a bye to start the tournament and then picked up three wins by pin. Allen fell in the semifinals to Wapato’s Lexie Garza in the semifinals and in one of closest matches of the day, fell in the consolation semifinals in a 11-10 decision to Davis’ Haliyah Yanez. Allen bounced back in the fifth-place match with a win by pin over Glacier Peak’s Hannah Hader at the 1 minute, 53 second mark of the match.
Two Tiger grapplers returned home with sixth-place standings. At 105 pounds, Lyndie Isaacson finished 5-3 for the tournament and upped her season record to 22-10 while Kaitlyn Brock is now 27-8 for the year after a 6-3 finish wrestling at 155 pounds.
Also hitting the mats for La Grande in Othello was Kierstyn Azure (100 pounds), Rhiley Lees (105 pounds), Dora Galindo (105 pounds), Florecita Villagomez (115 pounds), Rilley Robinson (125 pounds), Luca Willins (125 pounds), Nakita Gonzales (130 pounds), Weslie Siemears (145 pounds), Aliya Lenox (170 pounds), Maddy Armstrong (170 pounds), Kallin Burgess (170 pounds), Macy Iramk (235 pounds) and Abbygail Myers (235 pounds).
