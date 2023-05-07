PENDLETON — The La Grande golf team, both boys and girls, start district tournament play on Monday, May 8, at the Birch Creek Golf Course in Pendleton. The tournament will conclude May 9.
The girls team tees off at 10:30 a.m., competing against 22 teams in the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 tournament. Taking the course for La Grande is senior Marissa Lane, joined by juniors Dylann Justice and Emma Bell and sophomores Olese Forbes and Natasha Lane.
“The girls have been working extremely hard at their golf game the past few months,” said La Grande coach Bill Waldrop. “They have continued to improve throughout the season, posting their best team score of the year in Pendleton recently. I am very proud of the girls abilities to continue to grind through all the of the challenging weather at both practice and competition throughout the season.”
At the district tournament, the two lowest team scores qualify for the state competition at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis starting May 15.
“We would love to outscore a very talented Dufur girls golf team to win the district title,” Waldrop said. “This is a very solid group of athletes that I look forward to coaching as they compete for a championship at the district tournament.”
The La Grande boys battle the three other teams in the 4A Special District 4 starting at 1:30 p.m., also at the Birch Creek course in Pendleton.
