La Grande senior Lamar Langidrik (15) dribbles the ball down the center at Community Stadium in La Grande on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Langidrik was named first-team Greater Oregon League following the Tigers' 2021 season.
Rosie Aguilera (18) kicks the ball out at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Aguilera was named Greater Oregon League player of the year at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
LA GRANDE — The La Grande boys and girls soccer teams both put in strong performance this year, with each team making the state playoffs. The girls team went 11-3-1 on the year and ended the season in the 4A quarterfinals, while the boys team went 5-3-3 and lost in the first round of the state tournament.
Coming off the strong showings, each team had numerous players earn all-league honors.
On the girls side, junior Rosie Aguilera was named Great Oregon League player of the year. Head coach Sam Brown was selected as coach of the year after the Tigers won the league title this season.
La Grande’s seven first-team selections were Aguilera, senior Susanna Durvik, sophomore Kaitlin Brock, junior Haylee McCall, junior Sophia Petty, junior Giselle Sanchez and junior Rylie Huddleston.
Junior Nora Crews, sophomore Maezie Wilcox, freshman Lyndie Isaacson and freshman Carlee Strand were selected to the second team.
On the boys side, La Grande’s three first-team nominees were senior Jarom Huntsman, senior Lamar Langidrik and junior Owen Rinker.
The Tigers garnered second-team nominations from senior Carter Perry, senior Brady Hutchins, senior Brayden Sudbrock and junior Gage Mathson.
