ONTARIO — The two wins by the La Grande softball over Ontario was not without more than a few visiting la Grande fans holding their breath.
Early in the first inning of the opener, La Grande starting pitcher Carlee Strand took a hard line drive by an Ontario batter, falling to the mound in obvious pain. After being attended to by onsite medical staff, Strand was replaced by Austin Meuser, pitching the rest of the day and allowing only four hits, while facing 36 Ontario batters.
The La Grande offense scattered seven hits in the opener on the way to a 13-2 win. Sophomore Marti Anderson picked up a home run in the contest.
The nightcap saw the return of Strand, not on the pitcher’s mound but with a bat, as the sophomore connected on two home runs for the game in a 10-0 shutout win. Meuser allowed only two hits in the game, while striking out three batters.
La Grande (18-3 overall, 9-1 4A Greater Oregon League) hosts 3A Vale (12-8 overall) on May 9. Game time is 3 p.m.
