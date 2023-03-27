IMG_0115.JPG

Union/Cove’s Kali Coots watches the ball coming in from the Vale pitcher during the showdown between the Vikings and Bobcats on Friday, March 24, 2023.

 John Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

VALE — Still early in the season, the Union/Cove softball team endured cold, windy conditions in Vale and dropped a 14-4 nonleague game on Friday, March 24.

“The girls started off strong in the first inning and showed a lot of improvement from out first game one week ago,” said Union/Cove coach Madison Barr. “This team has done an excellent job considering out limited time outside.”

