VALE — Still early in the season, the Union/Cove softball team endured cold, windy conditions in Vale and dropped a 14-4 nonleague game on Friday, March 24.
“The girls started off strong in the first inning and showed a lot of improvement from out first game one week ago,” said Union/Cove coach Madison Barr. “This team has done an excellent job considering out limited time outside.”
A high point for the Bobcat offense was Amanda Lawyer who went 2-for-2, including a walk. Cabela Gregory was on the mound for Union/Cove in the loss.
“Cabela had a strong first outing,” Barr said. “We just need to clean up our defense behind out pitchers.”
With only three seniors on the roster, the squad has a large contingent of sophomores to go with one freshman and one junior.
“We are very excited about this young group and look forward to their future,” said Barr.
Union/Cove (0-2 overall) is back in action and playing host starting March 31 at the Union Spring Bash. The Bobcats kick off the tournament with a 1 p.m. game against Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa (3-0 overall) before entertaining Warrenton (2-1 overall) at 5 p.m.
