UNION — The Union/Cove softball team has one week to heal up some injuries and work on little things after a split on Friday, May 12, with Weston-McEwen/Griswold.

“This is a big win for the LadyCats,” said Union/Cove head coach Madison Barr of the 6-5 victory over the TigerScots in the first game of the doubleheader in Union. “Amanda Lawyer had a three-run blast in the first inning that got us the momentum we needed. She pitched a great game against a really good offensive team.”

