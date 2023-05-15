UNION — The Union/Cove softball team has one week to heal up some injuries and work on little things after a split on Friday, May 12, with Weston-McEwen/Griswold.
“This is a big win for the LadyCats,” said Union/Cove head coach Madison Barr of the 6-5 victory over the TigerScots in the first game of the doubleheader in Union. “Amanda Lawyer had a three-run blast in the first inning that got us the momentum we needed. She pitched a great game against a really good offensive team.”
Game one also saw Hannah Robbins go 2-for-2 with the bat and Kali Koots add a hit.
Despite Lawyer adding to her day with two hits in game two, the TigerScots returned in game two for a 15-2 win over Union/Cove.
The Lady Bobcats end the regular season with a 13-9 overall record and a 13-5 2A/1A Special District 6 record, a fourth-place showing in the league standings.
As of May 15, Union/Cove holds a ranking of 12th, according to the Oregon School Activities Association. Other districts around the state still have games remaining with the cutoff date of May 18 for final rankings. At this time, Union/Cove looks to host a game against a yet to be determined team on May 22. The 22-team bracket will be announced after the rankings freeze.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.